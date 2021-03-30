 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Headwaters Academy offers another education alternative
0 comments

Headwaters Academy offers another education alternative

What Headwaters offers

Headwaters Academy offers education for pre-kingdergarten to 7th grade.

Pre-K tuition depends on whether a three ($120) or five ($200) days a week for the half of a day of instruction. There is also a one time, $200 resource fee per a child. It is billed as a way to "establish the joyful pursuit of learning in the hearts of children by providing foundational instruction with interactive learning" by the school.

For kindergarden though fifth grade costs $3900, or $390 a month, as well as a one time $200 resource fee per a child. with a mix of the usual of grammar, math, and literiture, as well as STEAM activities (Science, Technology, Enrichment, Art, and Music). In sum, students are grounded in foundational building blocks essential for a life of learning.

For 6th and 7th grade, tuition is $4,500 or $450 a month with a one time $200 resource fee per a child. It offers the same core educational principels while the school's website said that "Students are trained to write effectively, speak eloquently, think cogently, and govern themselves. We desire to shape great minds and great character."

For all levels, after school care (3-6 p.m.) is $185 a month, which provides a  mix of tutoring, fun, and fellowship, which includes the Good News Club and other afterschool activities such as sports and music.

There is a registration fee of $100 per child and the school said there is a 5% discount is available for full payment by August 1st or for families with 3 or more children enrolled in K-7th grade.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert