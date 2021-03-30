Headwaters Academy offers another education alternative

What Headwaters offers

Headwaters Academy offers education for pre-kingdergarten to 7th grade.

Pre-K tuition depends on whether a three ($120) or five ($200) days a week for the half of a day of instruction. There is also a one time, $200 resource fee per a child. It is billed as a way to "establish the joyful pursuit of learning in the hearts of children by providing foundational instruction with interactive learning" by the school.

For kindergarden though fifth grade costs $3900, or $390 a month, as well as a one time $200 resource fee per a child. with a mix of the usual of grammar, math, and literiture, as well as STEAM activities (Science, Technology, Enrichment, Art, and Music). In sum, students are grounded in foundational building blocks essential for a life of learning.

For 6th and 7th grade, tuition is $4,500 or $450 a month with a one time $200 resource fee per a child. It offers the same core educational principels while the school's website said that "Students are trained to write effectively, speak eloquently, think cogently, and govern themselves. We desire to shape great minds and great character."