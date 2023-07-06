HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center is available for hosting tea parties.

The Hiddenite Center’s Lucas Mansion has seen tea parties for more than 100 years. In fact, when the Lucas family lived in the Lucas Mansion, accounts note that multitudes of guests would enjoy cups of tea around the house’s expansive porch and in its dining room.

James Stevenson Lucas once explained to a visiting reporter, “Open house at tea time is a tradition long standing in the house of Lucas; there may be 10 guests, there may be 20. No one knows who is coming, no one cares. There is always ample hospitality.”

Hospitality and tea parties remain a special part of the Lucas Mansion to this day, with children’s teas and Mother’s Day teas being community favorites. The Lucas Mansion is also available for privately hosted tea parties.

With wrap-around porches, gazebos, and a Victorian herb garden, the Lucas Mansion is brimming with charm, making it the ideal place to host a tea. Tea party packages start at $10 per person with a minimum of 10 people. This basic fee covers a private party and a tour.

Prices are adjusted according to the menu, photo drop options, decor, activity options, and selected party favors. When scheduling a tea party, a staff member will work alongside the host to customize a tea party that is perfect for the celebrated occasion. The Hiddenite Center is happy to accommodate birthday parties, bridal showers, baby showers, book clubs, retreats, anniversary parties, and more.

Call the Hiddenite Center at 828-632-6966 for additional information and to schedule your tea party.