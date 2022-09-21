Harmony Camp Meeting looks to feed bodies and souls

The Harmony Hill Camp Meeting has met in the second week of October for 176 years now, and 2022 is no different as organizers prepare for the multiple-day event.
And while the Camp Meeting is set for October, this Thursday there will be a kickoff event at the same location at the corner of N.C. 901 and U.S. 21 in Harmony. The drive-thru event will have a free chicken dinner available to anyone starting at noon on Thursday.
The camp meeting itself is in October and will also have meals served at 6 p.m. before each night's services at 7 p.m.
The schedule is as follows, starting on Oct. 5:
Oct. 5Speaker: Scott Townsel
Oct. 6
Speaker: Terry Moore Singer
Music: Chosen Vessel
Oct. 7
Speaker: Roger Holland
Music: Liberty Baptist Trio
Oct. 8
Speaker: Craig Church Singer
Music: Freedom Way Quartet
Oct. 9
Speaker: Rev. Clyde Parks
Music: Victory Miracle Choir
The Harmony Hill Camp meeting began in 1846 as a two-week event for protestants in northern Iredell County. It continues on the second Sunday of October in a one-day revival event in the town of Harmony.
The event was recognized by proclamation in the North Carolina General Assembly last year.