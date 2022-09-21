 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Harmony Camp Meeting looks to feed bodies and souls

The Harmony Hill Camp Meeting has met in the second week of October for 176 years now, and 2022 is no different as organizers prepare for the multiple-day event.

And while the Camp Meeting is set for October, this Thursday there will be a kickoff event at the same location at the corner of N.C. 901 and U.S. 21 in Harmony. The drive-thru event will have a free chicken dinner available to anyone starting at noon on Thursday.

The camp meeting itself is in October and will also have meals served at 6 p.m. before each night's services at 7 p.m.

The schedule is as follows, starting on Oct. 5:

Oct. 5

Speaker: Scott Townsel
Music: Trinity Webb

Oct. 6

Speaker: Terry Moore Singer

Music: Chosen Vessel

Oct. 7

Speaker: Roger Holland

Music: Liberty Baptist Trio

Oct. 8

Speaker: Craig Church Singer

Music: Freedom Way Quartet

Oct. 9

Speaker: Rev. Clyde Parks

Music: Victory Miracle Choir

The Harmony Hill Camp meeting began in 1846 as a two-week event for protestants in northern Iredell County. It continues on the second Sunday of October in a one-day revival event in the town of Harmony.

The event was recognized by proclamation in the North Carolina General Assembly last year.

