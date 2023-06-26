Though the teams are only about 100 miles apart, Greensboro and Hickory will see each other for the first time this season. The Grasshoppers are making their only visit to L.P. Frans Stadium to kick off a six-game series on Tuesday.

The series should feature an interesting contrast. A lineup of hot Hickory batters will face a pitching staff that has been hitter friendly this season.

Meanwhile, the pitchers for the Crawdads will face a stiff challenge against the South Atlantic League’s most powerful hitting team.

About the Crawdads

By winning the final two games last week at Asheville to conclude the first half season — Thursday’s scheduled finale was cancelled due to rain — Hickory avoided finishing in last place. The Crawdads opened the second half by winning the last three games of the series against the Tourists to complete a five-game sweep. Overall, Hickory has won six in a row and 11 of the last 14 games. One more win will match the team’s longest streak as a High-A team set in May last year. The sweep was also the first for the Crawdads as a High-A team. All of this has the Crawdads in a tie for the best record (13-8) in the South Atlantic League for June. The pitching continues to be strong this month and it carried over to the series at Asheville, which is an extremely hitter-friendly park. Hickory gave up 19 runs in five games, but eight of those of those came in a 13-8 slugfest win. Over the last 17 games, the Crawdads staff has allowed more than four runs on four occasions and more than three runs in a game six times. Josh Stephan leads the SAL in WHIP (0.87) and opponents’ batting avg. (188), and is third in the SAL in ERA (2.35). Mitch Bratt is seventh in WHIP (1.14) and eighth in ERA (2.91). Stephan has been challenged by power hitters, as eight of the 17 runs he has given are from homers. A name to keep an eye on for a promotion is lefty Robby Ahlstrom. Since giving up five runs in a relief outing in early May, Ahlstrom has allowed runs just once over the last 11 appearances — a total of two runs covering 16.1 innings and with 18 Ks and 5 walks.

At the plate, the Crawdads are still last in the SAL in extra-base hits, but the power stroke has started to come together. The team is still near the bottom of the league with 48 homers, but has 20 of them in June. Hickory is fifth in OPS this month (.723). A large part of the power surge has come from the bat of Abimelec Ortiz, who leads the team with eight homers, despite not joining the Crawdads until May 23. His 26 RBI are seven off the team lead. Geisel Cepeda has the hot bat in June, posting a slash line of .338/.389/.523

During the road trip, the Crawdads bid farewell to outfielders Josh Hatcher, with a promotion to AA Frisco (Texas), and Angel Aponte in a re-assignment to Low-A Down East. The Crawdads received pitcher Jose Corniell and outfielder Yosy Galan, both from Down East. Galan had 12 homers with the Wood Ducks and picked up a Carolina League player of the week award earlier this month.

About the Grasshoppers

Though Greensboro fell two games shy of a first-half crown in the North Division, the Grasshoppers got to play spoiler by defeating Winston-Salem in the first three games last week’s series to leave the Dash a half-game out of first in the South Division chase. The Grasshoppers won four of six in the series. Greensboro flexed its muscles at the plate last week, scoring double digits three times. It’s a continuation of a year-long assault against SAL pitching, as Greensboro leads the league in homers with 88 in 67 games. The Grasshoppers also lead the SAL in runs scored, triples and extra-base hits. They are second in slugging pct. (.431) and OPS (.771). Jase Bowen has 15 homers and 55 RBI to pace the league. Mike Jarvis is tied for second in runs scored to go with 10 homers and 41 RBIs.

The offense has been necessary to keep up with the shortfalls of the pitching staff, which is second in hits allowed, WHIP (1.49) and opponents’ batting avg. (.257). The relief corps has been tenuous at times, blowing 13 of 29 save opportunities.

Hitting coach Jonathan Prieto played in 61 games for Hickory during the 1999 season, the first season of the Crawdads affiliation with the Pirates.

Series history

Since the two teams switched to High-A to start the 2021 season, the Grasshoppers lead the series 22-17, including a 14-10 mark at L.P. Frans Stadium. The teams split 12 games at Hickory last summer with Greensboro winning two of three at its park.

Top-30 Prospects (MLB.com rankings)

Hickory (Texas Rangers): LHP Mitch Bratt (16); RHP Emiliano Teodo (20); RHP Dane Acker (22); OF Alejandro Osuna (24); SS Max Acosta (25); RHP Josh Stephan (28); RHP Winston Santos (29).

Greensboro (Pittsburgh Pirates): RHP Bubba Chandler (7); RHP Thomas Harrington (11)