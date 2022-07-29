Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
An armed robbery and an assault with sexual motives were reported at a prominent civil rights activist’s home in the days before his death.
Jeremy Gerstner and his family make a nearly 20-hour round trip weekly to race at the Madhouse, but he earned his first career win last Saturday.
A 67-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 40 near the Stamey Farm Road exit.
A Statesville man was shot early Sunday morning in the parking lot of a local restaurant.
A Statesville man was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and reckless driving for a crash that claimed the life of Carl Russell D…
Finally, Statesville municipal elections are over after the runoff results were tallied on Tuesday night. Statesville's mayor will remain the …
Serenity House, the only comfort care home in North Carolina, announced Tuesday that it would permanently close its home in Mooresville at the end of July.
Crystal Hopson went on a week-long vacation and ignored her email.
Twenty-five years ago:
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, July 7-16.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.