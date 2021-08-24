GOP lawmakers hire private lawyer for voting rights suit

RALEIGH — State Republican legislative leaders have replaced state government attorneys with a private lawyer to defend them in litigation challenging the rules on when felony offenders can get their voting rights restored.

A judicial panel plans to issue an order soon that says anyone convicted of a felony can register to vote after he or she has completed their prison sentence or if he or she was received no time behind bars. State law on the books for nearly 50 years has required the offender to complete all punishments, including probation, parole or community supervision, before being able to register and cast ballots.

Republican House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger — both lawsuit defendants — want to appeal the order, which could allow up to roughly 56,000 more people to register and vote starting this fall.

A state Department of Justice attorney has represented the GOP leaders in the lawsuit. The department, led by Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein, won't commit to appealing the written order until lawyers review it, officials from his office and the General Assembly said.

Dissatisfied officials