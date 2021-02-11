Good luck on the job hunt, Mr. Shaman

“I’m 33 years old. I live with my mom. I am currently unemployed. My previous work experience is in the shaman field. I enjoy wearing a horned hat, taking long walks on the beach and storming things. To be candid, sir, I regret storming some things. I have learned the consequences do not agree with my dietary restrictions. My dislikes include shirts, when my face paint smudges during insurrections and jail food. I believe I would be a good fit here at Acme because I will believe deeply, with all my heart, anything you tell me, no matter how ridiculous and impossible. If you want me and thousands of my closest friends to storm Warner Bros. and hold that treasonous coyote accountable for his actions, I can make that happen.”