 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ginger

Ginger

Ginger

This little less than 30 lbs., sweetheart loves her humans and canine companions alike. Ginger, believed to be an ACD... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert