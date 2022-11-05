Tags
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said that numerous tips and information from the public led to the arrest of a man in connection with a…
With one hand holding a bottle of champagne and the other an oversized certificate declaring him the winner of $1 million from Publishers Clearing House, Bruce Saunders stood on the front porch of his western Davie County Monday and rattled off a list of things he plans spend his spend money on — medical bills, fixing his lawnmower and helping family members.
A man was arrested after he was found in a homeowner’s living room Wednesday morning, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association released pairings for the football state playoffs on Saturday.
When Deborah Chambers’ cardiologist told her that if she didn’t quit smoking, cigarettes would kill her, she took the advice with a grain of s…
OLIN—The road to Raleigh in the West region went through top seed North Iredell for the second time in as many years. And for the second strai…
The Flow Automotive 19th annual Statesville Pumpkin Fest will be held in Downtown Statesville on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The streets w…
Kids talk to kids, friends talk to friends.
Two stops for traffic violations led to drug and weapons charges for three people, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 16-22. For more information regarding specific plots o…
