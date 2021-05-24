George Floyd's family holds rally, march in brother's memory

Speakers at the event included several local activists, Floyd family attorney Ben Crump, and the Rev. Al Sharpton, who called on the U.S. Senate to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. The legislation, which would bring about the most significant changes to policing on the federal level, would ban the use of chokeholds and establish a national database of police misconduct.

"We want something coming out of Washington. We want something that will change federal law," Sharpton said. "There's been an adjournment on justice for too long. It's time for them to vote and make this the law."

The George Floyd Memorial Foundation, a nonprofit based in Fayetteville, where Floyd was born, was hosting a series of events in Minneapolis to honor Floyd on the anniversary.

The nonprofit was launched in Floyd's honor by his siblings in September 2020 to help combat racial inequities.

Other events in Minneapolis ahead of the anniversary include a virtual "day of action" that encourages people to organize remotely and two panels with the families and other activists on Monday, followed by a community festival and candlelight vigil on Tuesday.