 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gemma

Gemma

Born January 20, 2018, in Jordanian military base near the Saudi border, Gemma turned out to be a very lucky... View on PetFinder

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert