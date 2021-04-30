Freckles is a beautiful black and white spotted middle aged girl of about ~ 8 years with a sweet disposition... View on PetFinder
Freckles is a beautiful black and white spotted middle aged girl of about ~ 8 years with a sweet disposition... View on PetFinder
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 5-month-old child.
Under the new executive order going into effect Friday, masks will still be required indoors in North Carolina but are no longer mandated outd…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from April 15-21. …
Two women are facing charges and a third is being sought for shoplifting from a western Iredell County store.
John Phifer Jr. of Statesville tried his luck on a $20 ticket and scored a $100,000 prize.
The Troutman Police Department is looking for a suspect in the robbery of the Dollar Tree on North Main Street.
The mother of a 5-month-old baby who died after being left in a car for several hours Sunday is facing a manslaughter charge.
Two deputies were killed and three other people including a suspected gunman were found dead after a lengthy standoff in North Carolina, a sheriff's office said Thursday.
Many people who carry a home mortgage dream of the day when they will no longer face the burden of a monthly house bill. They want the financi…
A 21-year-old man was found shot to death Thursday evening behind an abandoned house on Fourth Street.
