 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fourth Creek Rotary learns about the Rescue Ranch

  • Updated
  • 0
IMG_4778.jpg

Fourth Creek Rotary Member Ralph Lepley, left, welcomes Michelle Hepler, middle, executive director of Rescue Ranch, and Amy Spear,  development director of Rescue Ranch to the club’s weekly meeting Wednesday. They spoke about activities, animal ambassadors and opportunities to volunteer at Rescue Ranch. They also brought Titan, a bearded dragon, to visit the club.

 Photo used with permission

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert