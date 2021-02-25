Former teacher Geneva Miller, others should be honored

Recently, I noticed something else being named after Selma Burke. While it is good that Ms. Burke’s accomplishments are acknowledged, she is not the only Black person who deserves recognition in Mooresville. Indeed, she is one of Mooresville’s most famous individuals, but once she left here in the 1930s or 1940s, she only came back for visits with her family who remained here.

A family member who remained and was an integral part of Mooresville and Iredell County was Geneva Burke Miller, a younger sister of Selma’s. Mrs. Miller was an educator and the mother of George Miller, who in 1957, at just 11 years old, was the winner of the national quiz show Giant Step, hosted by Bert Parks. George was awarded a full scholarship to Harvard University, and many other prizes, including upon graduation from college, a year-long trip to Europe.

Mrs. Miller was also actively involved in the arts – engaging individuals, particularly youth in plays, poetry recitations, and exposure to other cultures. She was an active member of Watkins Chapel AME Zion Church and is buried at Green Acres Cemetery alongside her husband, mother, other siblings, and relatives. Her former residence is still in use (located directly across from Cascade Gardens apartments).