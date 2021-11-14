Former Iran hostage buried in Kentucky veterans cemetery

RADCLIFF, Ky. — Donald Hohman, who was among the Americans held hostage in Iran for 444 days between 1979 and 1981, was laid to rest along with his wife in a veterans' cemetery in Kentucky.

The couple, both 79, lived in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, and died within several days of each other this fall after contracting COVID-19, their daughter-in-law, Jocelyn Hohman, told the Lexington Herald-Leader. They were married for 52 years.

American Legion Post 113 in Hardin County helped arrange to have a color guard and a bagpiper for the services on Friday, she said.

Donald Hohman, a retired chief warrant officer two, died Sept. 22, according to an obituary. Anna Hohman died Oct. 1, her obituary stated.

Jocelyn Hohman credited her father-in-law's stubbornness with helping him survive the ordeal. She said he went on hunger strikes and spent time in solitary confinement because of it.

"Instead of being scared over there, he was angry," Jocelyn Hohman said. "He gave them a run for their money."

The hostages were released the day President Ronald Reagan took office, Jan. 20, 1981.

Hohman was later awarded the Soldier's Medal, Purple Heart, Legion of Merit and other military honors, media outlets reported.