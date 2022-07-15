Tags
A Stony Point man was killed late Saturday night when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing Taylorsville Highway, the Statesville Police D…
Police charged a Morganton driver after a car jumped a curb and ended up pointed toward the sky, wedged between a utility pole and the ground …
CHARLOTTE — U.S. District Judge Max O. Cogburn Jr. sentenced to prison three South Carolina men for a scheme that defrauded Lowe’s of more tha…
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced arrests in drug investigations dating back to April.
The Statesville Police Department has announced the promotion of Ashley Mason to the position of communications and records division supervisor.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from June 26-30. For more information regarding specific plots o…
Donald Trump's Greensboro visit has been postponed "due to unforeseen circumstances," and a new date has not been set.
Three people are facing felony charges after a call of a reported kidnapping on Perth Road on Sunday.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, June 26-July 2.
In 2018, Jennifer Horton went to a raffle to raise money for a shelter for domestic abuse in Massachusetts. The prize was a she shed.
