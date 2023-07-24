The field is set for the 2023 elections after the filing period closed on Friday at noon.

Several wards will be up for grabs in Statesville and Mooresville, and many incumbents will attempt to defend their seats in these municipal elections. Mooresville can expect a new mayor as Miles Atkins chose not to seek another term.

A number of changes will happen with this election, including moving Harmony and Love Valley elections to even years after legislation was passed by the North Carolina General Assembly this year.

That means the terms for this year’s election are limited to one year, with winners having to file again as candidates for the 2024 election if they wish to seek the longer terms those offices typically have.

When to vote

For the Oct. 10 elections, early voting begins Sept. 8, with a voter registration deadline on Sept. 15. One Stop/Early Voting begins Sept. 21 at 8 a.m.

The last day to request absentee by mail will be Oct. 3, and One Stop/Early Voting ends Oct. 7 at 3 p.m.

For the October elections, One Stop Early Voting Locations will be at the Iredell County Board of Elections at 203 Stockton St. in Statesville and the War Memorial Building at 220 N. Maple St. in Mooresville. Hours for both locations are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday from Sept 21 to Oct. 6, and on Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday only.

Election day will be on Oct. 10 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For the Nov. 7 elections, early voting begins Oct. 6, with a voter registration deadline on Oct. 13. One Stop/Early Voting begins Oct. 19 at 8 a.m.

The last day to request absentee by mail will be Oct. 31, and One Stop/Early Voting ends Nov. 4 at 3 p.m.

Election day will be on Nov. 7 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

A photo ID will be required for the 2023 municipal elections. The North Carolina State Board of Elections has a list of the public employee and student ID cards that are eligible, along with North Carolina driver’s licenses, U.S. passport/U.S. passport cards, and a few other approved IDs.

For other information on this year’s elections or eligibility, contact the Board of Elections at 704-878-3140 or check your voter registration and find local election information on the Iredell County Board of Elections website.

Who is running?

The following had filed to run for election in Iredell County on Friday at noon.

Statesville

Election Date: Oct. 10, runoff Nov. 7

City council, Ward 1 (4 years): Kevin Sullivan, David L. Jones (incumbent)

City council, Ward 4 (4 years): Amy Lawton (incumbent), Jennifer Thorson DiFiore

City council, Ward 6 (4 years): Fred Foster (incumbent), Lisa Pearson, Jonathan Mayes

Mooresville

Election Date: Nov. 7, primary, if required, Oct. 10

Mayor (2 years): Bobby Compton, Chris Carney

Commissioner, at-large (4 years): Thomas Anthony Tohn, Frank Owens, Edward Karriker, Sean Kinahan, Jeff Karp, and Angela Stutts.

Commissioner, Ward 1 (4 years): Eddie Dingler (incumbent)

Commissioner, Ward 2 (4 years): Thurman Houston (incumbent), William (Will) Aven

Mooresville Graded School District

Election Date: Nov. 7

Board of Education (4 years): Kerry Pennell, Debbie Marsh (incumbents), Theresa Knight, Monica Bender. Three seats are up for election.

Troutman

Mayor (4 years): Teross W. Young Jr. (incumbent)

Town council (4 years): Eddie Nau (incumbent), Nicholas Jaroszynski, George Harris (incumbent), Matt Crates. Two seats are up for election.

Harmony

Election Date: Nov. 7

Mayor (1 year): Sean Turner

Town council (1 year): Scotty Harris, Doug Galliher, and Julia Clanton (incumbents), and Forrest Breedlove. All four seats are up for election.

Love Valley

Election Date: Nov. 7

Mayor (1 year): Tim Meadows (incumbent)

Commissioner (1 year): Mark Loden, Randy Ladd, Randy Lackey, Linda Chase, Ted Davis (incumbents), Gary Mayfield, Phillip L. Baity, and Terri Rufty. All five seats are up for election.

Davidson

Election Date: Nov. 7

Mayor (2 years): Russell B. (Rusty) Knox Jr. (incumbent)

Town commissioner (2 years): Ryan Fay, Autumn Rierson Michael, Matthew Dellinger, Tracy Mattison Brandon (incumbents), and Steven G. (Steve) Justus. All five seats are up for election.