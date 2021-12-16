Fidget
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it has arrested 30 people on felony drug charges since October.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 2-8. Lis…
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man a week ago on 14 counts of felony indecent liberties with a child.
Statesville’s Sidney Harmon was a young soldier serving in Vietnam in December 1968. Ann Margret, performing with the Bob Hope USO Show, rode …
Record-setting event: Randy and Betty Marion's 'Night of Impact' raises more than $500K for Mooresville Christian Mission
- Updated
Holiday spirit and inspiration to help others filled the air on Dec. 4 when an event at the home of Betty and Randy Marion raised a record-setting amount of money for The Christian Mission’s capital campaign for the construction of a new facility in downtown Mooresville.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 28-Dec. 4.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 19-30. For more information regarding specific plots o…
The familiar sounds of “The Nutcracker” played outside of Maple Leaf Health Care on Wednesday as performers from Betty’s School of Dance dance…
The Harmony town council was swore in on Dec. 6, with the familiar faces of the mayor and council returning for another term.
One of the most influential interviews I’ve conducted left me with something I know I will question the rest of my career. In response to one …