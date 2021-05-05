Female Pup

The adoption fee is $300 which includes their age appropriate vaccinations(DA2PP and Bordetella), Dewormer, spay/neuter, microchip, heartworm test as well... View on PetFinder
The adoption fee is $300 which includes their age appropriate vaccinations(DA2PP and Bordetella), Dewormer, spay/neuter, microchip, heartworm test as well... View on PetFinder
The mother of a 5-month-old baby who died after being left in a car for several hours Sunday is facing a manslaughter charge.
The Troutman Police Department is looking for a suspect in the robbery of the Dollar Tree on North Main Street.
Under the new executive order going into effect Friday, masks will still be required indoors in North Carolina but are no longer mandated outd…
A 21-year-old man was found shot to death Thursday evening behind an abandoned house on Fourth Street.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from April 22-28. …
Two people, including the mother, are facing charges after a 2-year-old was shot Sunday night.
Two deputies were killed and three other people including a suspected gunman were found dead after a lengthy standoff in North Carolina, a sheriff's office said Thursday.
A gunman who killed himself, two deputies and his mother and stepfather in a 13-hour standoff in Boone had a large cache of weapons and may ha…
Doosan Bobcat North America, a global leader in the compact equipment industry, announced today plans for a $70 million expansion of its State…
Anonymous letter writer sends hundreds of unsigned notes complaining about a neighbor's chickens in Davie County. But the letter had an unintended consequence as others neighbors have rallied to support the owners of the henhouse.
