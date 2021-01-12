FeedNC celebrates land purchase with ribbon-cutting

A new year means new neighbors in Mooresville. FeedNC's board of directors will gather on Thursday at 10 a.m., at 2456 Charlotte Highway to take part in a socially distant ribbon-cutting to celebrate FeedNC’s new land purchase.

“We are thrilled to announce FeedNC now owns land in Mooresville and what that responsibility will bring with it,” Lara Ingram, executive director of FeedNC said. “We have made the best use of our current space, but have known our time here was never permanent. The building and location has served us well, but it’s now time for us to expand to increase our reach in supporting those in need here in Mooresville and our region.

“To now own land brings the promise of a bigger physical space, increases options for expanded programming, and allows for FeedNC to reach a greater number of people who need support in more unique and progressive ways.”

While volunteers, donors, and guests have become accustomed to the current building FeedNC occupies, the board of director’s have plans for a space which includes classrooms, a garden, adequate parking, in-house event space, and even a cafe, among other amenities for individuals and families in need.