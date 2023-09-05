On Friday, the King of the Four Rounders will meet-and-greet with local fans at downtown Marion’s Time Travelers Trading Co.

At 34 Logan St., Time Traveler’s Trading Co. is Marion’s newest store that specializes in comic books, vintage video games and all kinds of collectible toys, vinyl records, jewelry, T-shirts and superhero paraphernalia.

The business will host a special appearance Friday by a real-life superhero of the boxing ring. Eric Esch, better known by his nickname Butterbean, will visit Time Traveler’s Trading Co. to sign autographs, sell some of his merchandise and meet with his fans. His appearance starts at 3 p.m.

Esch is a retired professional boxer, kickboxer, mixed martial artist and professional wrestler who competed in the heavyweight division. He became a professional boxer in 1994 after a successful stint on the Toughman Contest scene. He went on to capture the World Athletic Association (WAA) heavyweight and IBA super heavyweight championships. From 2003, he regularly fought as a kickboxer and mixed martial artist, notably in K-1 and the Pride Fighting Championships, according to his Wikipedia biography.

He earned the title “The King of the Four Rounders” with his celebrated contests as a boxer and wrestler. He is also a movie and television personality when he appeared in “Jackass The Movie” and a TV documentary “Big Law: Deputy Butterbean,” which debuted on the Investigation Discovery channel in August 2011, according to his Wikipedia biography.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/dooleystradingcompany.