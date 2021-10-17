FAFSA, SHS

Hi Ben,
Statesville High School Wins First in FAFSA Innovation Grant
Local school’s programs assist students and families with completing federal aid application
Raleigh, N.C. – Statesville High School is being recognized for its programs to increase student completion of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). myFutureNC awarded the school one of its First in FAFSA Innovation Grants. By completing FAFSA, students gain access to more than $150 billion in federal aid. Aid includes grants, scholarships, loans and work-study programs.
"With the challenges our community faced last year, we had to innovate the on-size-fits-all strategy. To successfully improve our FAFSA completion rate, we collaborated on multiple, differentiated methods to reach students and their families," said Rose Botaish, Statesville High School college adviser.
To increase FAFSA completion, the high school collaborated with partners across the region. Together, they hosted eight in-person events, where student services team members and volunteers assisted families with completing the aid application. Other strategies included virtual appointments, social media outreach, a 24/7 message box for students to submit questions and one-on-one outreach to families.
Regional partners included Davidson’s College Advising Corps, Statesville National Guard, Boys & Girls Club and Statesville Recreation Center.
Thanks to the high school’s efforts, 65.9% of its 2021 senior class completed the FAFSA, up 11.3% from last year. Statesville High will use the $500 grant to expand college access programs for students and to create a college going culture.
“We applaud Statesville High School for recognizing the importance of FAFSA to creating a pathway to college,” said Cecilia Holden, myFutureNC’s president and CEO. “As low-income and first-generation college applicants, many Iredell County students may not be aware of the federal and state aid available to them. The high school addressed this by reaching out directly to students and families with great success.”
Seventy-seven percent of high schoolers at Statesville are students of color and 65% students are from low-income families. myFutureNC’s goals include ensuring equity in the completion of the FAFSA and reaching students who historically may not have been aware of the financial aid available to them.
Why is the FAFSA Important?
A study by the consulting firm Education Strategy group found that 90% of students who complete the FAFSA attend college directly after high school, compared to 55% of students who do not complete it.
Information from the FAFSA is also used by some state and private organizations to award need and merit-based aid.
Increasing the completion rate is a fundamental step in the state’s efforts to align its educational priorities with its rapidly changing economy, providing future economic opportunities for students. To drive its efforts, the state has set an educational attainment goal of two million 25-to-44 year-olds with a high-quality postsecondary credential or degree by 2030.
Learn more myfuturenc.org and at ncfirstinfafsa.com.
