FAFSA, SHS

My apologies. I have corrected the press release below and the incorrect county used for Statesville High School. The release has been corrected to state Iredell County. I also wanted to let you know that FAFSA applications opened on Oct. 1. The FAFSA is so important to college students, particularly those who are from lower-income and first-generation households who aren’t sure how they can pay for school. Through FAFSA, the federal government gives out more than $120B in aid in Pell grants, scholarships, loans and work-study programs.