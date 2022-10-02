Existence of Robot Hall of Fame prompts research into famous 'bots

Judy and I were watching the game show “Master Minds” on TV recently. This is a trivia game in which three contestants go up against three knowledgeable “master minds.” The contestants could potentially win thousands of dollars. One of the three master minds is TV’s Jeopardy star Ken Jennings, who seems a bright, likable fellow. You will recall that the program, “Jeopardy,” was hosted by the late Alex Trebek.

One of the questions that morning involved the Robot Hall of Fame, which is located at Carnegie-Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Frankly, I never had heard of this Hall of Fame, established in 2003, which “recognizes excellence in robotics technology worldwide and honors the fictional and real robots that have inspired and made breakthrough accomplishments in robotics.”

My curiosity being provoked, before resorting to the internet, I tried to think of as many famous robots as I could. The first one was, of course, the personable Robby the Robot, which first appeared in the classic 1956 MGM sci-fi movie, “Forbidden Planet.”

“Forbidden Planet,” supposedly, was loosely based on Shakespeare’s “The Tempest,” and the movie was, in some respects, the model for TV’s “Star Trek.”

Robby the Robot, because of his numerous appearances in shows and films, has been labelled as “the hardest working robot in Hollywood,” with 30-some appearances in films and on TV.

According to Wikipedia, Robby was sold by Bonhams Auctioneers in New York on Nov. 21, 2017, for U.S. $5,375,000. Thus, Robby became the most expensive film prop ever sold at auction.

And who could forget the robot “Gort” in the sci-fi movie, “The Day the Earth Stood Still” (1951), starring Michael Rennie and then Keanu Reeves in the 2008 remake. Rennie and Reeves both had the role of the spaceman Klaatu, sent to save us from nuking ourselves. Or was it Klaatu who was sent to save us from nuking Keanu Reeves? I forget.

In the mid-1960s we had, on TV at least, invasions from those pesky Daleks. Today, however, most young people would say 3-CPO and R2-D2, if asked to name two robots, both from George Lucas’ “Star Wars” franchise. Or, they might say Commander Data, one of the leading characters in the “Star Trek” franchise.

Try the quiz to see if you are tech-savvy. If you are a mechanical life form in disguise as a human, you need not enter.

Quiz

1. The first “Star Wars” movie debuted in what year?

2. Arnold Schwarzenegger, later the real governor (The Governator?) of California, was a “Terminator” robot from what planet?

3. In what year did the first “Terminator” movie premiere?

4. What famous writer of both real science and science fiction came up with the “Three Laws of Robotics?”

5. The word root word for “robot” came from “robata,” a Czech word for what?

6. Commander Data, of the “Star Trek” programs and movies, is not technically a robot, but is an __________.

7. The cartoon cleaning robot, Rosey, was a character in what futuristic TV cartoon show?

8. The first movie with a robot character was Fritz Lang’s iconic art deco 1927 silent film, __________, showing a futuristic urban dystopia.

9. At the beginning of each “BattleBots” TV show, viewed in more than 150 countries, announcer and poet-in-residence, Faruq Tauheed, says what four-word phrase?

10. What was the name of the child’s toy that featured two boxing plastic robots in a square “ring,” each trying to knock the head off the other?

Extra Credit: 11. What are the names of the two robots in Question No. 10?

Extra Credit: 12. The Daleks were antagonists on what popular long-running British TV sci-fi series?