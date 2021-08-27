 Skip to main content
White's Sales Home Furnishings
White's Sales Home Furnishings

White's Sales Home Furnishings

At White’s Sales Home Furnishings & Carpet, our goal is to provide quality service at a competitive and affordable price. Our long term presence in the Statesville community has made us the go-to furniture and flooring provider. When you shop with us, you’ll discover high quality furniture and flooring products with home town customer service.

We work hard to be your first choice in furniture and floor covering solutions. However, if you are looking at furniture or flooring selections elsewhere, please let us know. We pride ourselves on meeting or beating prices on comparable products. We strive to be your trusted and affordable source for all furniture and flooring purchases.

https://statesvillecarpet.com/

