Save time while holiday shopping

The weeks between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day are exciting, joyous and memorable. With so much to do during that period, holiday shoppers may feel pressed for time. However, savvy celebrants know there's plenty of time to spread holiday cheer and still find the perfect gift.

Establish where to buy

One way to save time during the holiday season is to decide in advance where to shop for holiday gifts. Some people are firm believers in shopping in one department store, while others hop between retailers to find the best deals. Others strictly stick to online shopping or go the gift card route. Choosing a strategy in advance and sticking to it can make shopping less time-consuming.

Create a wish list

Even if you do not plan to shop online, use popular online retail sites like Amazon to browse for popular items and save them to a wish list. Then, with list in hand (either digitally or on paper), purchase items at local brick-and-mortar stores.

Compare prices and get alerts