Save time while holiday shopping

The weeks between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day are exciting, joyous and memorable. With so much to do during that period, holiday shoppers may feel pressed for time. However, savvy celebrants know there's plenty of time to spread holiday cheer and still find the perfect gift.
Establish where to buy
One way to save time during the holiday season is to decide in advance where to shop for holiday gifts. Some people are firm believers in shopping in one department store, while others hop between retailers to find the best deals. Others strictly stick to online shopping or go the gift card route. Choosing a strategy in advance and sticking to it can make shopping less time-consuming.
Create a wish list
Even if you do not plan to shop online, use popular online retail sites like Amazon to browse for popular items and save them to a wish list. Then, with list in hand (either digitally or on paper), purchase items at local brick-and-mortar stores.
Compare prices and get alerts
With sites like PriceGrabber, Google Shopping, Shopzilla, and PricePinx, its easier than ever to compare prices at various retailers without having to make the trek to each and every one. Price alerts can let you know when an item goes on sale so you can grab it quickly.
Set up loyalty accounts
Create a separate email account strictly for retailer promotions and loyalty clubs. This way all sale information and coupon codes are sent to a single email address.
Ship directly
Instead of having items shipped to your home and then repackaging them for out-of-town relatives and friends, have them shipped directly to their final destination. Weigh the costs of having the merchant wrap the presents if you feel it's necessary.
Think about bulk gifts
Figure out one or two gifts that would be fitting for many people on your list and then buy them in bulk. Assembling gift baskets of bulk items can save time, as putting the baskets together will become second nature after one or two baskets.
Save time and money with some smart holiday shopping strategies.