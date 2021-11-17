Mooresville Bounces Back from COVID: Holidays Expected to be Better Than Ever

Local shops, charities and schools in downtown Mooresville and across Iredell County are returning to a sense of normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic put a Grinch-like damper on many holiday events and businesses last year.
People are ready to get back to pre-pandemic life and no where is that more apparent than Downtown Mooresville. “We have done better than returning to normalcy,” said Kim Saragoni, Mooresville Downtown Commission Board Chair and owner of Four Corners Framing and Gallery. “We have exceeded and are busier than we were prior to COVID in downtown as a whole.”
Private investment calculations for Downtown’s Fiscal Year 21 are greater than any fiscal year to date, Saragoni said. She credits businesses bouncing back from quarantine and customers’ readiness to rebuild personal relationships with Downtown business owners. Customers also feel safe to visit Downtown Mooresville shops because of their cleanliness and social distancing measures, she said. “I think the level of security that our citizens experience when they come Downtown is unsurpassed,” said Saragoni.
It’s no surprise that Downtown Mooresville is prepared to safely celebrate the holiday season this year with a number of family-friendly events. “We’re ready to roll into our holiday season with the Christmas Parade,” said Dennis Cowardin, MDC Board member and former board chair. “We’re not slowing down.”
The 77th Annual Mooresville Christmas Parade, presented by Greenworks, will be held Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 3 p.m. through Downtown Main Street. There are approximately 135 entries including bands, floats, businesses, non-profit organizations, schools, dance groups, scout troops and, of course the big man himself, Santa Claus, Saragoni said. “We are excited to bring this time-honored tradition back after last years hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions,” Saragoni said.
Other holiday events include the “2021 Holiday Light Spectacular” kicking off Nov. 22 with a tree lighting. The Holiday Light Spectacular includes an orchestrated light show with more than 175,000 lights set to music. The free show will run through Dec. 31 starting at 5:30 p.m. each night on the Town Hall lawn at 413 N. Main Street.
On Nov. 27, “Small Business Saturday” kicks off its annual Shop Small campaign as a way to support local businesses and the local economy by shopping at independently-owned Downtown Mooresville shops and stores. And, this year, shopping locally is a way to avoid the coming logistical problems that are sure to delay online purchases and deliveries, Cowardin said. “I think it’s very important to note with the nature of the logistical issues that are plaguing the globe the last 18 months, everybody here in Downtown is ready,” said Cowardin. “They have inventory. They are ready to serve the holiday shopping season.”
Online shopping could be delayed but Downtown has tangible, meaningful gifts already in stock, he said. “Downtown is a great place to take care of all the needs for everybody on your holiday shopping list,” said Cowardin. “We’re a go.”
“Downtown Mooresville Mistletoe Sip & Shop” on Dec. 3 from 6-8 p.m. along Main and Broad streets will offer special holiday shopping, delicious treats, carolers, cocoa and cocktails. “A Classic Christmas in Downtown” is set for Dec. 3, 10, and 17, as well, Saragoni said. “I think that in our downtown, we have more than a sense of place,” said Cowardin. “It’s a real sense of family and community. And, you’ve heard me say it before, support. We all prop each other up here.”
Other fun events scheduled for Mooresville include the annual tree lighting at LangTree Lake Norman on Nov. 20 at 5:30 p.m. This event features a 40 foot-tall giant tower tree, a visit from Santa Claus, kids’ activities, merchandise and food vendors. The Northern Lights of Lake Norman Boat Parade will be held Dec. 11 from 5-7 p.m. The public can view the parade at Stumpy Creek Park located at 160 Stumpy Creek Road. Proceeds from the parade will benefit the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and Home Hope of Mooresville.
Schools, non-profit organizations and charities are also regrouping this holiday season to provide gifts and food to those who may not have been able to receive it last year due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Brawley School teacher Sally Webb’s Student Government Association students have created Thanksgiving meal baskets for those in need for several years now. The students make lists of traditional Thanksgiving foods, like canned corn and green beans and boxes of masked potatoes, and collect donations from other students at schools. They put grocery store gift cards, holiday decorations, paper plates and napkins and even some laundry detergent into a laundry basket to give to families at area schools like N.B. Mills Elementary in Statesville, Webb said.
Last year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, Webb said a small group of students put together fewer baskets and weren’t allowed to travel to the elementary school to help distribute them, she said. But, this year, Webb said planning has already begun to resemble years past when COVID didn’t restrict students from meeting or having a more hands-on approach to the project.
“Will we do around 100?” Webb mused. “I would like to think that we would. I would definitely say that the fact we’re getting back to pulling the student council together in a more traditional way where they fill out an application and they show their interest and they will have more of a hands on approach. We’re definitely getting back to normal.”
The Mooresville Graded School District is working with the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program for children under age 12 to provide clothing and toys for kids this holiday season, said MGSD Chief Communications Officer Tanae McLean.
Local police departments are working with the community to provide gifts this year, as well. The Mooresville Police Department will put on its annual “Heroes and Helpers” as well as a breakfast with Santa, said Mooresville Communications and Marketing Director Megan Pleasant. The “Heroes and Helpers” event is held to offer underprivileged children the chance to shop for clothing and toys this holiday season with a police officer. The children in this program are referred by local school counselors, Mooresville police officers and the Mooresville Christian Mission.
Similarly, local police and sheriff’s offices will join forces with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 10 to host the annual “Shop with a Cop” event. FOP Lodge 10 President Rodney James said local schools give the organization the names of children who may need a little extra help and volunteers within the police organizations take them shopping for clothes. Two other organizations, Stitch 98 and the local chapter of the Marine Corps League, provide a winter coat and a bike for these kids, James said. “If you don’t leave that event with tears in your eyes, there’s something wrong with you,” James said.
The Statesville Police Department hosts a “Fill the Trailer” event where a trailer is placed at Walmart and filled with new toy donations to distribute before Christmas, said Nancy Davis, Public Affairs Director for the City of Statesville. The trailer will primarily be located at Walmart in the Crossroads Shopping Center, but donations can also be dropped off at the Police Station, 330 S. Tradd Street, Davis said.
The Mooresville Public Library will once again feature its Giving Tree to collect new hats, scarves, gloves and canned goods to donate to Feed NC. The Giving Tree will be up Dec. 1 and will collect these items through the end of the month, said April LLewellyn, library circulation services supervisor. The Giving Tree started three years ago with just the donation of clothing items, but the library decided last year to include food donations because the increased need for food during the COVID-19 pandemic, Llewellyn said. The library will also offer two free holiday backdrops for family photos in the library’s children section, she said.