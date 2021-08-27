Mason's Sweet Shoppe

These requests have panned out well for Mason’s. The “Apple Gobbler,” an apple pie shake that comes heaping with whipped cream and caramel drizzle with the straw shoved through a slice of fried apple pie, is their second best seller so far off the new menu.

The new menu runs the seasonal gamut from pumpkin pie to eggnog. The “Pumpkin Patch,” is a pumpkin pie shake served with a pumpkin muffin.

The “Pecan Harvest,” made from praline pecan ice cream has a piece of pecan pound cake resting on a whipped cream topping. The two fudge ice cream-based offerings, the “Campfire” and the “Cozy Cocoa,” are garnished with a graham cracker or candy cane, respectively, atop their marshmallows.

“The ‘Pecan Harvest’ is definitely the best,” Goodnight said. “It’s got the pecan pound cake with a brown sugar glaze - oh, it is very good.’”

And, of course, what would the holiday season be without some eggnog? Mason’s will have a limited time offering of their “Noggin’” shake, an eggnog ice cream base with a snickerdoodle cookie on top.