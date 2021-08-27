Mason's Sweet Shoppe

The extreme shakes and sundaes she helped to create for Mason’s, which had opened July 4, had not only become the talk of Union Grove, but of all of Iredell County. Goodnight knew they had to keep the scoops coming.
“I expected this to be a local ice cream shop for the Union Grove community,” Goodnight said. “It’s turned into much more.”
Because of the incredible demand for Mason’s extreme milkshakes and sundaes, the shop’s signature items, Goodnight and her staff began brainstorming ideas for a fall menu and even got some help from their growing fan base.
“We had a suggestion period on both Instagram and Facebook for fall and winter flavors,” Goodnight said. “Most of the shakes came from those suggestions and the people who suggested those got a free one.”
Of the eight shakes, five were created based on fan suggestions: the “Apple Gobbler,” the “Pumpkin Patch,” the “Cozy Cocoa,” the peanut butter-flavored “Nut Job” and the Halloween-themed “Goosebumps” shake.
These requests have panned out well for Mason’s. The “Apple Gobbler,” an apple pie shake that comes heaping with whipped cream and caramel drizzle with the straw shoved through a slice of fried apple pie, is their second best seller so far off the new menu.
The new menu runs the seasonal gamut from pumpkin pie to eggnog. The “Pumpkin Patch,” is a pumpkin pie shake served with a pumpkin muffin.
The “Pecan Harvest,” made from praline pecan ice cream has a piece of pecan pound cake resting on a whipped cream topping. The two fudge ice cream-based offerings, the “Campfire” and the “Cozy Cocoa,” are garnished with a graham cracker or candy cane, respectively, atop their marshmallows.
“The ‘Pecan Harvest’ is definitely the best,” Goodnight said. “It’s got the pecan pound cake with a brown sugar glaze - oh, it is very good.’”
And, of course, what would the holiday season be without some eggnog? Mason’s will have a limited time offering of their “Noggin’” shake, an eggnog ice cream base with a snickerdoodle cookie on top.
But fans that want either the “Pumpkin Patch” or “Noggin’” shakes will have to act fast. Mason’s was only able to get a small supply of both the pumpkin pie and eggnog ice cream. By Goodnight’s estimates, they should have roughly 800 scoops of each flavor. That may seem like plenty, but if you consider that it takes about three scoops to make an extreme shake or sundae, that comes out to less than 300 orders each of the pumpkin and eggnog shakes.
There are also limited numbers of shakes and sundaes that can be produced every day because the pastry toppers are made fresh daily and delivered by the Union Grove Amish community.
“(Amish pastries) is definitely a niche that is not easily duplicated in other areas,” Goodnight said. “You lose the Amish flair if you try to get it from somewhere else.”
From the beginning, Mason’s Sweet Shoppe was created to be a community highlight for Union Grove. It has grown to be much more than that already.