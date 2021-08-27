Living Nativities

While visiting Walk Thru Bethlehem, guests will be led by a guide and will see Magi from the Far East. They will also encounter the tax collector along with Roman soldiers who enforce the payment of taxes. Travelers visiting Bethlehem will meet numerous merchants at the oil, basket, bread and potter shops.

Additional townspeople like the carpenter and blacksmith confirm the latest news while the town gossip can’t wait to tell about that young couple expecting a baby at any time. As the group consults with other townsfolk about a place to lodge, they are directed to some shepherds and receive an angelic message. Finally, they rush to a nearby manger and discover the baby Jesus and the true meaning of Christmas.

When asked why people should attend this event, Ronda Hart, who is serving as director of the special Christmas drama, encouraged people to “come and experience the very first Christmas – the night that Jesus was born. See the townspeople at work as a guide leads your group through the streets of Bethlehem. Take in the sights, the sounds, and smells of the rustic life of this intimate setting. Become a part of the story as the drama unfolds touched by our message of hope and love as you Walk Thru Bethlehem.”

The event is outdoors, and therefore visitors should dress accordingly.