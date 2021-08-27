Those wanting to celebrate that first Christmas and see the sights and hear the sounds and experience the wonder of it all may do so by visiting one of the multiple living nativities that will be taking place in December throughout the area.
Mooresville ARP Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., will host its first live nativity as they have a “Christmas Walk” Dec. 17-19 from 6-8 p.m. Planned on a smaller scale, this free live nativity will feature a manger scene with the children taking turns portraying Mary and Joseph. Some of the church’s older children will serve as tour guides leading to different stations on the Christmas Walk.
There will be additional activities taking place at the church during this time as well, and all are encouraged to visit.
The event “puts things in the proper perspective,” said the Rev. Anthony Ward, pastor of the local congregation. “Seeing an example of where Jesus as the King of Kings was born shows that His love, forgiveness, and salvation for us is from the least of people to the greatest! We hope that you will come and experience the wonder of the birth of Jesus our Savior!”
Walk Thru Bethlehem 2020, an outdoor Christmas drama, will be performed two days at Camp Wesley, 3090 Deal Road, Mooresville. Scheduled for Dec. 11 from 6-9 p.m. and Dec. 12 from 2-9 p.m., the drama is free with donations accepted.
While visiting Walk Thru Bethlehem, guests will be led by a guide and will see Magi from the Far East. They will also encounter the tax collector along with Roman soldiers who enforce the payment of taxes. Travelers visiting Bethlehem will meet numerous merchants at the oil, basket, bread and potter shops.
Additional townspeople like the carpenter and blacksmith confirm the latest news while the town gossip can’t wait to tell about that young couple expecting a baby at any time. As the group consults with other townsfolk about a place to lodge, they are directed to some shepherds and receive an angelic message. Finally, they rush to a nearby manger and discover the baby Jesus and the true meaning of Christmas.
When asked why people should attend this event, Ronda Hart, who is serving as director of the special Christmas drama, encouraged people to “come and experience the very first Christmas – the night that Jesus was born. See the townspeople at work as a guide leads your group through the streets of Bethlehem. Take in the sights, the sounds, and smells of the rustic life of this intimate setting. Become a part of the story as the drama unfolds touched by our message of hope and love as you Walk Thru Bethlehem.”
The event is outdoors, and therefore visitors should dress accordingly.
Details regarding registration and COVID requirements will be posted on the event website, www.walkthrubethlehem.org, and Facebook page closer to the event.
The Troutman Drive Thru Living Nativity is planned for Dec. 10-12 from 6-8 p.m. at the Iredell County Fairgrounds, 630 N. Main St., Troutman.
Troutman Baptist Church and other area churches will be hosting the 17th annual live nativity, featuring 26 scenes and more than 150 volunteers as well as live animals. This special Christmas event is free to the public to attend.
Organizers for the event noted that “the volunteers have enjoyed seeing people drive through from areas outside of Troutman and Iredell County” as they have seen cars from out of state.
“Rehearing the children in the cars talk about baby Jesus and seeing their excitement has been a blessing to many” noted Marcia Perrell, director of the drive-thru nativity. “This has become a family tradition for many to drive through each year, and we enjoy being able to do something in our community to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas and share God's love!,” she shared.
Perrell said that they are always looking for churches and volunteers to participate as cast members as well. Those interested can contact the church office at 704-528-5193 for additional information.