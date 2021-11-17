Living Nativities Celebrate Christmas

Multiple outdoor dramas will be taking place in December offering the community the opportunity to see the Christmas story in a special way.
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, is having its Living Nativity drive-thru event Dec. 4 from 3-4 p.m. All are invited to come and hear the story of the Lord’s birth as enacted by members of the church as you go through.
During this same afternoon, there will also be treats for the kids and Santa will be there.
Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Avenue, will be hosting its second annual “Christmas Walk” on Dec. 9-11 from 6-8 p.m. While there, visitors can walk the path to see the manger scene featuring the children of the church dressed in various costumes and see the star over the stable. As guests visit the manger, they will hear the Christmas story as well as music performed by the children.
Additional activities will be taking place at the church during this time as well, and all are encouraged to visit.
Rev. Anthony Ward, pastor of the local congregation, shared that they “want to invite you to come and see our live nativity because it helps to remind us of the simplicity of the coming of Jesus and how He came to save all those who believe in Him as their Lord and Savior and confess their sins in His Name!”
Walk Thru Bethlehem, an interactive, outdoor Christmas drama that brings to life the story of Jesus’ birth, will be taking place once again at Camp Wesley, 3090 Deal Road, Mooresville. It is free and open to the public.
This year’s performance is scheduled for two days, Dec. 10 from 6-9 p.m. and Dec. 11 from 2-9 p.m. with a rain date planned for Dec. 12 from 3-7 p.m.
Ronda Hart, director of the living nativity, said that “Walk Thru Bethlehem is unique in that our guests get to experience the very first Christmas, the night that Jesus was born. They see the townspeople at work as a guide leads them through the streets of Bethlehem. As they take in the sights, sounds and smells of the rustic life in this intimate setting, they become a part of the story. As the drama unfolds, many are touched by God’s message of hope and love through Jesus.
Those wishing to learn more about this special Christmas event, visit www.walkthrubethlehem.org.
When asked why people should visit, Hart said she would “encourage people to take a break from the hustle and bustle and stress of life and step back in time to experience the miracle of the first Christmas. This tangible reminder gives joy and hope to many.”