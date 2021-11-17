Living Nativities Celebrate Christmas

Multiple outdoor dramas will be taking place in December offering the community the opportunity to see the Christmas story in a special way.

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, is having its Living Nativity drive-thru event Dec. 4 from 3-4 p.m. All are invited to come and hear the story of the Lord’s birth as enacted by members of the church as you go through.

During this same afternoon, there will also be treats for the kids and Santa will be there.

Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Avenue, will be hosting its second annual “Christmas Walk” on Dec. 9-11 from 6-8 p.m. While there, visitors can walk the path to see the manger scene featuring the children of the church dressed in various costumes and see the star over the stable. As guests visit the manger, they will hear the Christmas story as well as music performed by the children.

Additional activities will be taking place at the church during this time as well, and all are encouraged to visit.