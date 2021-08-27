Christmas celebrations may be in smaller groups this year, but some traditions such as driving through light shows will remain.

Charlotte Motor Speedway will once more host its annual Christmas lights show – on the ROVAL, no less.

The show is in its 11th year and will grow this season. The drive-thru event features more than 4 million lights over a 3.75-mile course that includes most of the oval, part of the infield and the road course. While driving past illuminated Christmas displays on the course, visitors can tune in to 103.1 FM to listen to holiday music. There will also

be movie nights on the Speedway TV every Thursday through Sunday during the lights show.

The event will run from Nov. 21, 2020 -Jan. 17, 2021. For more information, visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/events/speedway-christmas.

As a side note, heavier traffic is expected on Friday and Saturday nights, according to the website, so one might plan for a different night.