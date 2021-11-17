Jot This Down for a Great Holiday Gift: Local Woman Invents Puzzle Game and App

Undeterred, Harris began producing the game herself. By utilizing many printing companies across Iredell County and hiring a young artist named Elyse Byers, Harris was able to complete the project without the need for a large production run.

But when it came to app development, Harris quickly realized that it would be a completely different animal.

“I realized it would be much harder when people started talking about technical stuff with me and I didn’t know anything about it,” she said. “Some of the people I consulted with gave me articles to read to learn about the various parts of app development. I didn’t know anything about Android and iOS, but I do now. I was determined that I was going to do this.”

The development process did not always go as smoothly as Harris would have liked, though. Webuters Technologies out of India, was able to win Harris over with their attention to detail on what would go into turning “Jottit Down” into a mobile game.

“They went well beyond what we asked them to answer,” Harris said about her interview process.

According to Harris, as of mid-October, “Jottit Down” had been downloaded over 500 times, a number she hopes will continue to grow.