Hometown Jewelry Shop Dazzles Year-Round

The holiday season is one that has long conjured up the spirit of giving and an especially fabulous gift to be given is jewelry. From diamond earrings to necklaces, bracelets and rings, gifting a loved one with jewelry at the holidays is always an option that is sure to put a smile on the recipient’s face. And some bling on the finger.

Luckily, Mooresville residents don’t have to go far to find a jeweler that has earned a reputation for providing quality jewelry to the community.

Jewelers on Main, locally-owned and operated by Alan Allman for the last decade, looks to continue to provide that service to Mooresville and greater Iredell County during the 2021 hol-iday season. And, despite coming off a surprisingly great 2020 holiday season, Allman is already seeing indications this year could be even better.

“We had a great season last year even with everything that was going on,” Allman said. “This year, we’ve already sold out of things that we usually don’t have to replenish until after the holidays, but we’ve already had to do that. I’m banking on this year being a strong year.”

The increase in both foot traffic and sales is a trend occurring throughout the various shops in Downtown Mooresville, Allman said.