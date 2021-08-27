Holiday 5ks

his year those looking to get into the holiday spirit via exercise will have to make adjustments in light of social distancing precautions, but the good news is, you can still get out there and run. And after a big Thanksgiving meal or Christmas dinner, you might feel a little better burning some calories in a festive holiday run.

Mooresville 10th Annual Turkey Trot

When: Nov. 14-28

Where: Mooresville Area Christian Mission, 266 N. Broad St., Mooresville

More Info: The run to end childhood poverty is far from over, so the Mooresville Area Christian Mission invites you to help fight poverty within the local community. All proceeds from the race support the Mooresville Area Christian Mission, which serves more than 4,000 local individuals in need.

Runners can take part in the virtual race through the RaceJoy app, which tracks your running via your phone’s GPS. You can run anywhere to complete the distance, or you can run on the Mission’s course by downloading the app and be guided along the way. Results can also be emailed to whitney@queencitytiming.com.