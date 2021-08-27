 Skip to main content
Holiday 5ks
Holiday 5ks

Tinsel 5ks

his year those looking to get into the holiday spirit via exercise will have to make adjustments in light of social distancing precautions, but the good news is, you can still get out there and run. And after a big Thanksgiving meal or Christmas dinner, you might feel a little better burning some calories in a festive holiday run.

Mooresville 10th Annual Turkey Trot

When: Nov. 14-28

Where: Mooresville Area Christian Mission, 266 N. Broad St., Mooresville

More Info: The run to end childhood poverty is far from over, so the Mooresville Area Christian Mission invites you to help fight poverty within the local community. All proceeds from the race support the Mooresville Area Christian Mission, which serves more than 4,000 local individuals in need.

Runners can take part in the virtual race through the RaceJoy app, which tracks your running via your phone’s GPS. You can run anywhere to complete the distance, or you can run on the Mission’s course by downloading the app and be guided along the way. Results can also be emailed to whitney@queencitytiming.com.

Participants will receive a swag bag when they pick up their packet at the Charlotte Running Company in Mooresville on Nov. 24-25, or it can be mailed for an $8 fee.

If you have any questions about this race, please contact the race director at ccornacchio@ourchristianmission.org

Signup: https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Mooresville/MooresvilleLakeNormanTurkeyTrot

4th Annual Special Olympics Thanksgiving Turkey Chase

When: Nov. 26 at 9 a.m.

Where: 2012 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625

More Info: The race is for anyone, with entry fees ranging between $12 and $29, depending on the distance and age group. All participants please bring canned foods, gently worn shoes, and clothes for Fifth Street Ministries and BackPack Ministries.

Signup: https://www.raceplace.com/events/75982/4th-annual-special-olympics-thanksgiving-turkey-chase-5k-10k-fun-run

 

Additional Races

University City Turkey Trot

Charlotte, Nov. 26, virtual

More Info: https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Charlotte/UniversityCityTurkeyTrot5K

2020 Home of the Brave –Virtual Walk, 5K

More Info: https://events.hakuapp.com/2020-home-of-the-brave-virtual-5k-run-walk

Night of Light 5k

Morganton, Dec.1-31, virtual

More Info: https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Morganton/NightofLight5KandFamilyFunRun

