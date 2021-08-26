 Skip to main content
Help Support Our Local Rescues This Holiday Season
Help Support Our Local Rescues This Holiday Season

Tinsel Pets

Iredell County Animal Services

Animal Protection Organization

430 Bristol Dr., Statesville

704-878-5424

rescuepets@co.iredell.nc.us

www.co.iredell.nc.us/149/Animal-Services-Control

 

Bella Vita

Animal Rescue Service

info@bellavitanc.org

https://www.facebook.com/bellavitanc/

 

Lake Norman Lucky Cats

Trap, Neuter, Return, Manage Organization

20117 W. Catawba Ave., Cornelius

704-887-7779

info@luckycats.org

http://luckycats.org/

 

Piedmont Animal Rescue

Animal Rescue Service

228 E Waterlyn Rd., Mooresville

704-360-4262

info@piedmontanimalrescue.org

www.piedmontanimalrescue.com

 

Lake Norman Humane

Animal Rescue Service

2106 Charlotte Hwy., Mooresville

info@lakenormanhumane.org

www.lakenormanhumane.org

The Puppy People Rescue

Animal Rescue Service

112-A Argus Ln #102, Mooresville

(980) 581-4372

puppypeoplerescue@gmail.com

www.thepuppypeoplerescue.org

 

Paws4Adoption

Animal Rescue Volunteer Group

Mooresville

paws4adoption@yahoo.com

www.paws4adoption.org/

 

Rescue Ranch

Animal Welfare Organization

1424 Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville

704-768-0909

rescueranchga@gmail.com

www.rescueranch.com

 

Destination Home Puppy

Animal Rescue Group

destinationhomerescue1@gmail.com

