The Downtown Statesville Development Corporation was still working on some events in mid-October as it awaited updates on what the restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic will be by late November, but several events were already on the schedule. Small Business Saturday is scheduled for Nov. 28, the Christmas Tree Lighting will be Dec. 3 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. (with the actual tree lighting at 6:30 p.m.), and the Holiday Shop and Stroll will be Friday, Dec. 4 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. For the tree lighting, local merchants will remain open late to accommodate shoppers out for the event, and horse-drawn carriage rides will continue this year. The same is true of the Shop and Stroll, when merchants remain open to greet customers, horse-drawn carriage rides (with tickets sold in advance) and a S’more station will bring joy to downtown.
“The holiday shopping season has always been a critical time of year for our retailers,” said DSDC Executive Director Marin Tomlin. “Now they are dealing with the pandemic which has radically impacted ‘general foot traffic’ for the last seven months. This makes this year’s holiday shopping season even more important. A successful November and December can make or break a business. I have heard that December sales for retailers can sometimes equate to three or more average month of sales throughout the year.
“We also understand that due to the pandemic, people will be more cautious with what they are buying and spending. We truly hope that people with support local as much as possible.”
Just like everyone else, businesses are adjusting to the impact of life as we know it in 2020. And, like the families who will be shopping, look forward to this season.
As Carolina Mountain Sports owner Richard Griggs points out, after the shutdowns and setbacks owners have experienced so far this year, this season takes on critical importance not only for shoppers eager to get out, but for owners simply trying to survive.
“In some cases, it may make all the difference in a business being able to continue in to 2021,” he stated to Downtown Statesville in regard to the upcoming shopping season. “Supporting local businesses, whether by in-store shopping (following all COVID precautions), curbside pickup or meal takeout may be critical to the survival of some. Everyone should be concerned about their health and the health and well-being of our friends and neighbors.
“But now, more than ever before, folks should do whatever possible to support our downtown merchants.”
Owners are excited at the prospect of seeing residents roam the streets of downtown for the events like they have in years’ past.
“Hopefully we can get back to some normalcy,” said Margaret Rabon, who owns the Merle Norman Cosmetics and Indigo Boutique located at 203 and 205 W. Broad St. “… The only thing we can do is take it one day at a time.”
Obviously, there are some nods to the pandemic. In downtown, several shops – including Rabon’s and GGs – have long offered curbside service to their customers. Gloria Hager actually sees that as just being a part of the community, not necessarily a health or safety concern.
“Basically (that’s) just kind of what
a small business does anyway,”
she said.
Among changes, for example, are things like at Indigo Boutique and other sites, when customers try on clothes, owners put them away for a couple of days to sanitize them. Safety will be paramount throughout all of the events.
“The holiday season is a special time of year and important for our downtown businesses,” Tomlin said. “We love that Downtown Statesville shops, restaurants and our events are at the heart of so many people’s memories during the holiday season.
“As part of our events, we will encourage all downtown visitors to practice recommended social distancing and other CDC guidelines for protecting yourself and others. This would include all shops and restaurants following whatever is required in their individual establishments. Some of the activities such as Santa Central will not occur and the carriage rides will be sold online in advance and as a “carriage” with per person limits.”
Still, even shop owners are excited to see this season coming.
Tanisha Schoolfield, owner of Creations by TYS, will be in just her second Christmas as a business in downtown. She celebrated her one-year anniversary at 111 S. Center St. on Sept. 3. She said that she participates in any downtown activities that she can, and that the impact of those cannot be overstated – especially during the Christmas season.
“I think it makes a big impact,” she said. “I know last year it helped me get noticed, recognized that I was here. I had an online business for many years but this is our first brick and mortar … it gave me the opportunity for those that work during the day, it gave me the opportunity to stay open at night and those that strolled through to come in and check out what I have because they aren’t able to come in during the day. By staying open late, with all the activities, it brings people to this area and lets them see what all is down here.”
The restaurant businesses in downtown join in the excitement of seeing the season come. Jason Cole and Andrea Chadwick said their restaurants - Twisted Oak American Bar and Grill, Unwined Bar and Eatery, Broad Street Burger Company and Smokin’ Southern Cantina – have already seen a “slight uptick” in people securing spots for Christmas events. While it’s a little later than usual, they are pleased with the trend.
“For those of us in the restaurant business, Christmas could go a long way towards curing the ills of 2020,” they jointly stated. “Christmas parties, holiday get-togethers, and just friends in that “social gathering” mood generally revolve around food and drink. … it will be on us as individuals and our staff as a whole to continue to do our very best to make folks feel safe and secure when they dine with us or have events at our restaurants.”
That safety is paramount to both business owners and shoppers. While they have been working to secure merchandise all year as the closings and some delays evolved, businesses have also been busy upgrading their safety precautions. As of mid-October most were requiring masks be worn indoors – and some had gone through additional steps.
“This year we added a new air purifier system in our HVAC unit,” said Johnson Greenhouses owner Cheryl Matthews. “We have also installed new sneeze guards on our counters and desk areas to prevent the spread of germs. We sanitize everything we can in a UV light case to stop the spread of germs as well.”
She has brought in an array of new merchandise and will have premade gift baskets and other items ready for customers. Everyone is adjusting. Downtown Statesville will be offering a Countdown to Christmas Gift guide starting in mid-November “to help people realize all the unique gift ideas that can be found in our downtown shops,” Tomlin said.
At GGs, Hager is planning to offer a unique form of a mini open house for the season, hosting small groups of friends or clubs with refreshments and exclusive shopping. Those interested in participating can call or visit her shop at 101 W. Broad Street.
It’s just another way the local merchants are working to make downtown shopping festive and fun for this holiday season.
“We’ve got a store full of merchandise,” Hager said. “We’re excited for Christmas. We’re just going to do everything we can to make it as fun as it always is and appreciate what we’ve got in our community.”