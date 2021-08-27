Downtown Statesville

Tanisha Schoolfield, owner of Creations by TYS, will be in just her second Christmas as a business in downtown. She celebrated her one-year anniversary at 111 S. Center St. on Sept. 3. She said that she participates in any downtown activities that she can, and that the impact of those cannot be overstated – especially during the Christmas season.

“I think it makes a big impact,” she said. “I know last year it helped me get noticed, recognized that I was here. I had an online business for many years but this is our first brick and mortar … it gave me the opportunity for those that work during the day, it gave me the opportunity to stay open at night and those that strolled through to come in and check out what I have because they aren’t able to come in during the day. By staying open late, with all the activities, it brings people to this area and lets them see what all is down here.”