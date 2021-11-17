Classic holiday films families can enjoy together

• "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (1967): An animated version of the Dr. Seuss classic, this film has entertained scores of children since it was first released more than 50 years ago.

• "Holiday Inn" (1942): Hollywood legends Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire star in this classic that is perhaps most remembered for introducing the Irving Berlin class "White Christmas" to the masses. The film boasts a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has something for fans of song, dance and romance.

• "Arthur Christmas" (2011): Not all Christmas films date back to the 20th century. This animated tale tells the story of Arthur (voiced by James McAvoy), Santa's youngest son who is thrust into the Christmas Eve business of delivering presents when his father fails to deliver a present to one child out of the hundreds of millions of kids on his list.

"A Christmas Carol" (1951): Many holiday season celebrants cannot imagine letting a season go by without watching at least one adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic tale. The 1951 version is widely considered the most faithful to Dickens' 1843 novella that recounts the story of Ebenezer Scrooge. Alastair Sim stars as Scrooge, and many consider his performance the best of any actor to take a turn as the notorious 19th century miser.