 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Church Happenings
0 Comments

Church Happenings

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Broad Street United Methodist Church

315 W. Broad Street, Statesville

Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. Tree lighting on playground

Dec. 21 at 5 p.m. Longest Night Service (Service of hope and healing for grieving families) in the sanctuary

Dec. 24 Christmas Eve service

4 p.m. Hot chocolate on the green space

4:30 p.m. Scratch Nativity for families

5 p.m. Campfire caroling on the green space

8 p.m. Candlelight communion in the sanctuary

Check the church’s website at www.broadstreetumc.org for additional information.

Centre Presbyterian Church

129 Centre Church Road, Mooresville

Dec. 12 at 10:30 a.m., Christmas choir worship service. The choir will host a special worship service at the church featuring festive hymns and songs to celebrate the holiday season. All are welcome to this family-friendly worship service.

Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. Bells of Lake Norman Christmas concert. The Bells of Lake Norman are an auditioned, community-based bell ensemble in the Lake Norman area and will have their Christmas concert in the church’s fellowship hall. This free concert is open to all.

Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. Traditional Christmas Eve candlelight service. All are invited to join as we rejoice in the birth of our Savior at this service at the church.

For additional information on any of these services, visit www.thecentrechurch/org.

Coddle Creek ARP Church

2297 Coddle Creek Highway, Mooresville

Dec. 24 at 5 p.m., Christmas Eve service.

Dec. 19 at 10:30 a.m., Cantata presented by the adult choir; at 5 p.m. the children’s program will be presented

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church

804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville

Dec. 4 from 3-4 p.m. Living Nativity drive-thru event

Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. Cantata with a potluck lunch to follow

Dec. 20 Christmas Red Cross blood drive. Register online with the Red Cross.

Dec. 24 at 4:30 p.m. Christmas Eve service with communion

First Baptist Mooresville

150 S. Church St., Mooresville

Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. The annual Hanging of the Greens in the sanctuary.

Dec. 3 at 7 p.m., Dec. 4 and 5 at 3 p.m. Plans are being made for the annual Mooresville Christmas Celebration all to be in the sanctuary.

Dec. 12 at 6 p.m., Songs of the Manger planned.

Dec. 24 at 5 and 7 p.m., Christmas Eve services

Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church

659 Carpenter Ave., Mooresville

Dec. 9-11 from 6-8 p.m. The second annual “A Christmas Walk” at which time visitors can walk around the church yard and see a variety of Christmas inflatables and lights set up around the church yard, a live nativity and a nativity set display. The public is invited to this free event. There will be guided tours through the “Christmas Walk” that leads to the manger. There will also be cookies, hot chocolate and hot cider.

Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. Children’s Christmas music during the worship service.

Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. Candlelight and Communion service in preparation of celebrating Christ’s birth.

Shearer Presbyterian Church

684 Presbyterian Road, Mooresville

Dec. 24 at 6 p.m., Candlelight Christmas Eve service.

Southside Baptist Church

525 S. Broad St., Mooresville

Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. Hanging of the Greens – Southside’s traditional time to sing the carols of the season and decorate the sanctuary. The historical significance of each decoration is noted.

Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. Southside family Christmas. A time when many will participate while remembering Christmas traditions and music.

Dec. 24 at 5:30 p.m. Christmas Eve candlelight service – A pause to sing Christmas carols and receive a reminder of the hope of Christmas renewed to Christians.

Broad Street United Methodist Church

315 W. Broad Street, Statesville

 

Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. Tree lighting on playground

 

Dec. 21 at 5 p.m. Longest Night Service (Service of hope and healing for grieving families) in the sanctuary

 

Dec. 24 Christmas Eve service

            4 p.m. Hot chocolate on the green space

            4:30 p.m. Scratch Nativity for families

            5 p.m. Campfire caroling on the green space

            8 p.m. Candlelight communion in the sanctuary

Check the churchs website at www.broadstreetumc.org for additional information.

 

Centre Presbyterian Church

129 Centre Church Road, Mooresville

 

Dec. 12 at 10:30 a.m., Christmas choir worship service. The choir will host a special worship service at the church featuring festive hymns and songs to celebrate the holiday season. All are welcome to this family-friendly worship service.

 

Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. Bells of Lake Norman Christmas concert. The Bells of Lake Norman are an auditioned, community-based bell ensemble in the Lake Norman area and will have their Christmas concert in the churchs fellowship hall. This free concert is open to all.

 

Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. Traditional Christmas Eve candlelight service. All are invited to join as we rejoice in the birth of our Savior at this service at the church.

For additional information on any of these services, visit www.thecentrechurch/org.

 

Coddle Creek ARP Church

2297 Coddle Creek Highway, Mooresville

 

Dec. 24 at 5 p.m., Christmas Eve service.

 

Dec. 19 at 10:30 a.m., Cantata presented by the adult choir; at 5 p.m. the childrens program will be presented

 

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church

804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville

 

Dec. 4 from 3-4 p.m. Living Nativity drive-thru event

 

Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. Cantata with a potluck lunch to follow

 

Dec. 20 Christmas Red Cross blood drive. Register online with the Red Cross.

 

Dec. 24 at 4:30 p.m. Christmas Eve service with communion

 

First Baptist Mooresville

150 S. Church St., Mooresville

 

Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. The annual Hanging of the Greens in the sanctuary.

 

Dec. 3 at 7 p.m., Dec. 4 and 5 at 3 p.m. Plans are being made for the annual Mooresville Christmas Celebration all to be in the sanctuary.

 

Dec. 12 at 6 p.m., Songs of the Manger planned.

 

Dec. 24 at 5 and 7 p.m., Christmas Eve services

 

Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church

659 Carpenter Ave., Mooresville

 

Dec. 9-11 from 6-8 p.m. The second annual A Christmas Walkat which time visitors can walk around the church yard and see a variety of Christmas inflatables and lights set up around the church yard, a live nativity and a nativity set display. The public is invited to this free event. There will be guided tours through the Christmas Walkthat leads to the manger. There will also be cookies, hot chocolate and hot cider.

 

Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. Childrens Christmas music during the worship service.

 

Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. Candlelight and Communion service in preparation of celebrating Christs birth.

 

Shearer Presbyterian Church

684 Presbyterian Road, Mooresville

 

Dec. 24 at 6 p.m., Candlelight Christmas Eve service.

 

Southside Baptist Church

525 S. Broad St., Mooresville

 

Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. Hanging of the Greens Southsides traditional time to sing the carols of the season and decorate the sanctuary. The historical significance of each decoration is noted.

 

Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. Southside family Christmas. A time when many will participate while remembering Christmas traditions and music.

 

Dec. 24 at 5:30 p.m. Christmas Eve candlelight service A pause to sing Christmas carols and receive a reminder of the hope of Christmas renewed to Christians.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert