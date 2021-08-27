Church Happenings

Centre Presbyterian Church
129 Centre Church Road, Mooresville
Dec. 24 at 4 p.m., Centre Christmas Eve Family Celebration. A time to celebrate and learn about the birth of our Savior and sing Christmas carols. There will be hot chocolate and cookies. Children are encouraged to wear their Christmas pajamas.
Dec. 24 at 6 p.m., Centre Christmas Eve Candlelight Service. This will be in the church sanctuary with a time of reflecting on the Christmas story through scripture readings and singing familiar Christmas hymns.
First Baptist Church
150 S. Church Street, Mooresville
Nov. 29 at 6 p.m. Annual Hanging of the Greens service in the fellowship hall.
Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. Songs at the Manger
Dec. 11 at 7 p.m., Dec. 12 and 13 at 3 p.m., plans being made for the 9th Annual Mooresville Christmas Celebration on these dates and times.
Songs at the Manger, date to be determined
Dec. 24 at 5 and 7 p.m., Christmas Eve services
It is hoped that all of these services will be offered both in person and live streamed. For updates, visit www.fbcmooresville.com
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
225 Morgan Street, Troutman
Dec. 24 at 7 and 11 p.m. These services will be both in-person and virtual by going to www.holytrinitylutheran.net or Facebook live or on YouTube. These candlelight services will be Christmas carols with Holy Communion.
Due to precautions related to COVID-19, there will be physical distancing requirements in place, and the overflow will be in the fellowship hall. The building will be disinfected between services, and masks will be strong recommended.
Mooresville AR
Presbyterian Church
659 Carpenter Ave., Mooresville
Dec. 17-19 from 6-8 p.m. “A Christmas Walk” with Christmas inflatables, a live nativity and a nativity set display. The public is welcome to this free event. There will be guided tours through the “Christmas Walk” that leads to the manger. There will also be cookies, hot chocolate and hot cider.
Dec. 20 at 11 a.m. Children’s Christmas music during the worship service.
Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. Candlelight and Communion service in preparati