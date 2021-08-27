Church Happenings

Songs at the Manger, date to be determined

Dec. 24 at 5 and 7 p.m., Christmas Eve services

It is hoped that all of these services will be offered both in person and live streamed. For updates, visit www.fbcmooresville.com

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church

225 Morgan Street, Troutman

Dec. 24 at 7 and 11 p.m. These services will be both in-person and virtual by going to www.holytrinitylutheran.net or Facebook live or on YouTube. These candlelight services will be Christmas carols with Holy Communion.

Due to precautions related to COVID-19, there will be physical distancing requirements in place, and the overflow will be in the fellowship hall. The building will be disinfected between services, and masks will be strong recommended.

Mooresville AR