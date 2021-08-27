The non-profit organization has found many of the children it serves have parents who also received some sort of foster care or social services growing up. “We focus our efforts on a holistic family view so that we don’t take a child whose gone through trauma and abuse and help them heal to send them back to a broken place,” said Barnes. “We want to wrap our arms around that whole family and heal that family so that we stop that generational abuse and neglect in its tracks.”
The organization also provides a safe home through group homes, foster care and adoption programs as well as encourages a healthy start through educational prevention and development programs,
Barnes said.
The Children’s Hope Alliance was created in 2014 when the Grandfather Home for Children and the Barium Springs Home for Children merged to provide services for all children in North Carolina, said Barnes.
Currently, there is a “gigantic need” for foster families, said Barnes. Now that children are returning to school after being home for so long due to COVID-19, adults outside the home are seeing more cases of neglect and abuse, she said. But without foster homes, there is no place to send these children to get them out of harm’s way,
she said.
The epidemic has changed the way the Children’s Hope Alliance holiday gift program, the Angel Tree, is working this year, Barnes said. Instead of purchasing age-appropriate gifts for a child, Barnes asks that people purchase gift cards to stores, restaurants and gas stations to be distributed to families who will then buy their own gifts for the children. “That way we can make sure families who are struggling can still provide it,” said Barnes.
Those who would like to help can also visit the organization’s web site to purchase items via an Amazon wish list, Barnes said. Financial donations are also appreciated to help families buy food, therapy sessions and other essentials.
