It’s the mission of the Children’s Hope Alliance to not just help a child in need but their families as well. “Our mission is hope, health and healing for generations,” said Rebecca Barnes, a Children’s Hope Alliance relationship/special gifts officer.

The non-profit organization has found many of the children it serves have parents who also received some sort of foster care or social services growing up. “We focus our efforts on a holistic family view so that we don’t take a child whose gone through trauma and abuse and help them heal to send them back to a broken place,” said Barnes. “We want to wrap our arms around that whole family and heal that family so that we stop that generational abuse and neglect in its tracks.”

The organization also provides a safe home through group homes, foster care and adoption programs as well as encourages a healthy start through educational prevention and development programs,

Barnes said.

The Children’s Hope Alliance was created in 2014 when the Grandfather Home for Children and the Barium Springs Home for Children merged to provide services for all children in North Carolina, said Barnes.