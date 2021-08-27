Chickadee Hill Farms: Tree Festival recreates a bit of New England holidays

Michelle Barsosky wants to bring a small bit of the New England holidays here to the south with the first Chickadee Hill Farms Tree Festival.

“Something new, something fun for families to do after Thanksgiving,” Barsosky said. “We wanted to have something that could bring the whole family together.

The Christmas trees will be decorated and Santa will be there too as the farm holds their first tree festival from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4. Hot chocolate, snacks and adult beverages will be available at the event.

There will be 50 fully decorated trees and table decorations raffled off, and each ticket for entry into the event comes with five raffle tickets. The raffle is held on the Dec. 4 and winner can pick up their trees that weekend, Dec. 4-5.

The trees have different themes, like cooking, kids, dogs, and wine, and visitors can put their tickets into them for a chance to win that tree.

There will also be a $500 money tree that visitors can purchase tickets for in a separate raffle. Those tickets are $10 and come with 25 extra raffle tickets.