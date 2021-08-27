 Skip to main content
Chickadee Hill Farms: Tree Festival recreates a bit of New England holidays
Michelle Barsosky wants to bring a small bit of the New England holidays here to the south with the first Chickadee Hill Farms Tree Festival.

“Something new, something fun for families to do after Thanksgiving,” Barsosky said. “We wanted to have something that could bring the whole family together.

The Christmas trees will be decorated and Santa will be there too as the farm holds their first tree festival from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4. Hot chocolate, snacks and adult beverages will be available at the event.

There will be 50 fully decorated trees and table decorations raffled off, and each ticket for entry into the event comes with five raffle tickets. The raffle is held on the Dec. 4 and winner can pick up their trees that weekend, Dec. 4-5. 

The trees have different themes, like cooking, kids, dogs, and wine, and visitors can put their tickets into them for a chance to win that tree.

There will also be a $500 money tree that visitors can purchase tickets for in a separate raffle. Those tickets are $10 and come with 25 extra raffle tickets.

As the owner of Chickadee Hill Farms, Barsosky is used to holding weddings and other events at the venue, but she wanted to recreate the fun she had when her late mother took her to a tree festival in the northeast and she wanted to recreate that down here in North Carolina.

Tickets are $8 and come with the five raffle tickets and one free snack. Additional tickets can be purchased for $5.

The farm is located at 181 East Monbo Road in Troutman.

 For more information, visit the events section on the Chickadee Hill Farms Facebook page

Tinsel Tree
