Shianna Mendoza, Iredell Memorial Hospital

The most challenging part of my job is separating myself from my job emotionally. It can be very difficult not to “take work home with me.” I truly care about my patients and their well-being. Occasionally, you feel as if your best is not enough.

How did the pandemic change you or the way you do your job?

The pandemic changed me as a nurse in multiple ways. My unit was a surgical unit that was transformed into a COVID unit. Therefore, we had patients that were much sicker than our typical surgical patients. In turn, that strengthened my skill set as a nurse tremendously. It changed the way we do our job in the fact that we had to wear full PPE and cluster our care for the isolated patients. It strengthened our teamwork as a unit. 5 North became closer than ever as coworkers. The pandemic also changed me on a personal level as well. My life was touched significantly by those that fought for their lives, those lives that were lost, and especially those that were able to overcome the horrible virus. It taught me that life and optimal health is such a blessing and should never be taken for granted.

Is there any one patient or incident that stands out during your career?