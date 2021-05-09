Shianna Mendoza, Iredell Memorial Hospital

Name: Shianna Mendoza
Age: 24
Home community: I currently live in Roaring River, North Carolina. Although, I was born and raised in Statesville, North Carolina.
Educational background: Associate Degree in Nursing.
Family information: I am happily married to my husband, Tony. We have been married for five years. We have a handsome little man who is 2-years-old, Ian. I also have an amazing family support system. Without my family, I would not be where I am today.
When did you know you wanted to be a nurse?I knew I wanted to be a nurse since I was very young. That was confirmed whenever my little brother, Eythan, was in the NICU at birth and when my grandfather passed away at the hospice house. The care that was provided to our family helped us through some very difficult times, and I was inspired to provide that same care to other patients and families.
What is the most rewarding part of your job?
The most rewarding part of my job is being able to provide happiness and comfort to a patient and their family members in time of darkness or need.
What is the most challenging part of your job?
The most challenging part of my job is separating myself from my job emotionally. It can be very difficult not to “take work home with me.” I truly care about my patients and their well-being. Occasionally, you feel as if your best is not enough.
How did the pandemic change you or the way you do your job?
The pandemic changed me as a nurse in multiple ways. My unit was a surgical unit that was transformed into a COVID unit. Therefore, we had patients that were much sicker than our typical surgical patients. In turn, that strengthened my skill set as a nurse tremendously. It changed the way we do our job in the fact that we had to wear full PPE and cluster our care for the isolated patients. It strengthened our teamwork as a unit. 5 North became closer than ever as coworkers. The pandemic also changed me on a personal level as well. My life was touched significantly by those that fought for their lives, those lives that were lost, and especially those that were able to overcome the horrible virus. It taught me that life and optimal health is such a blessing and should never be taken for granted.
Is there any one patient or incident that stands out during your career?
One patient in particular stands out to me. It is a time that I will never forget. The patient was admitted with the diagnosis of COVID. Her entire family was positive for COVID. Therefore, when she transitioned to hospice care, her family was unable to visit her. Before being taken off of BiPap, we provided her the opportunity to say “goodbye” to her family via video chat. She proceeded to tell them everything she wished to tell them. After removing BiPap, she peacefully passed away very quickly. During her time of transition, I held her hand and sang “Amazing Grace” to her (I am no singer either). She had a slight smile on her face the entire time as she gripped my hand. That moment is a memory I will cherish forever.