Michelle Crabtree, Iredell Memorial Hospital

Name: Michelle Crabtree
Age: 40 years old, recently had a birthday.
Home community: I live in Iredell County and work at Iredell Memorial Hospital. I have been an employee of IMH for 20 years.
Education: I graduated high school at North Iredell High School in 1999. I received my Associate’s Degree in Nursing from Forsyth Tech Community College in 2019, and I am currently in the RN to BSN program at Lees-McRae University, graduating in May 2022.
Family information: I am a single mother of three wonderful children. My daughter Camryn is a full-time student at App State University, double majoring in Psychology and Criminal Justice. My oldest son, Benjamin, graduated high school in 2000, undecided about a career, he is taking a gap year. My youngest son, Ethan, graduated early from high school in December, he currently works full-time.
When did you know you wanted to be a nurse?
I have known since I was a little girl that I wanted to be a nurse. My mother was in and out of hospitals during my childhood. She always had a great appreciation for the nurses that provided care for her. That admiration was inspiring to me. I enjoy people, and I enjoy taking care of them when they are in need.
What is the most rewarding part of your job?
The relationships that are built between patients and me is the most rewarding aspect of my nursing career. I love my patients. I like getting to know them on a personal level. I enjoy talking to them and meeting their families and developing relationships with them as well.
What is the most challenging part of your job?
The most challenging part of my job besides the pandemic would be understaffing. This is not an issue in the department I work in often, but when we are short-staffed, it is difficult to get everything that needs to be done completed. Luckily, I work with the best team of nurses, who are always supportive and ready to jump in, helping out when needed. They are the best team of coworkers I have ever worked with.
How did the pandemic change you or the way you do your job?
The pandemic has changed everyone that works in nursing. When the pandemic first started, I was one of the first nurses in our unit to provide care for a COVID patient. At the time I did not think much of it, but as the pandemic surged on and the patient numbers increased along with the severity of their illness with COVID, it became unbearable. It was heartbreaking to care for patients for weeks and know that they would most likely not make it out of the hospital.
Is there any one patient or incident that stands out during your career?
Unfortunately with the pandemic a lot of patients were lost. With visitor restrictions in place, nurses were the majority of human contact that patients had. We provided emotional support and encouragement. I have been the only person in the room when a patient has taken their last breath. I remember every one of my patients’ last moments as I held their hand and let them know that they were not alone, I was right there.
What would you like readers to know about the profession of nursing?
Nursing is a wonderful profession. Despite the chaotic busy days, the gratitude and appreciation received from patients and their families make it the most rewarding career.