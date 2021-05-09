Michelle Crabtree, Iredell Memorial Hospital

What is the most rewarding part of your job?

The relationships that are built between patients and me is the most rewarding aspect of my nursing career. I love my patients. I like getting to know them on a personal level. I enjoy talking to them and meeting their families and developing relationships with them as well.

What is the most challenging part of your job?

The most challenging part of my job besides the pandemic would be understaffing. This is not an issue in the department I work in often, but when we are short-staffed, it is difficult to get everything that needs to be done completed. Luckily, I work with the best team of nurses, who are always supportive and ready to jump in, helping out when needed. They are the best team of coworkers I have ever worked with.

How did the pandemic change you or the way you do your job?