Lisa Tate, Iredell Memorial Hospital

Name: Lisa Tate
Age: 58
Home community: Rolling Lane Area in Statesville
Educational background: Associate Degree in Nursing from Mitchell Community College, graduated in 1998.
Family information: Married for 39 years to Ricky Tate and have four daughters, and 1 godson, two grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren; I would also like to include my mom and dad, Roosevelt and Mildred Booker and my church family, without them I would not be the person I am nor would I have the opportunity to dedicate myself to the nursing profession the way I do.
When did you know you wanted to be a nurse?
When I was 13-years-old; I didn’t follow that career path, starting in a textile industry; the doors to that closed and I was given a second chance and after doing one year in criminal justice, I was redirected to nursing. God knew what I was supposed to do with my life.
What is the most rewarding part of your job?
Being able to help someone in need.
What is the most challenging part of your job?
Challenges change daily, probably meeting everyone’s needs at once.
How did the pandemic change you or the way you do your job?
It opened my eyes to area within health care and in my life that I would of never seen or been exposed to — it forced me to change in ways I may not of changed, all for the good.
Is there any one patient or incident that stands out during your career?
A couple that were celebrating their anniversary — they were way up in years — I was given permission by the nursing supervisor to have a special meal (similar to the meals at the birthplace) for them that evening. The husband unexpectedly died the next day. I have seen the wife since, and she still cherishes that memory.
What would you like readers to know about the profession of nursing?
You must be called, have a lot of patience and its very rewarding. I have been employed at Iredell Health System for 23 years. I currently work full time in cardiopulmonary rehab, and continue to help out on 2 North, when I can. I have been blessed to work in the Community Outreach Vaccine Clinics serving the vulnerable populations within Iredell County. This has been a huge blessing, and I cherish the calling that God has put on my life by reaching these people.