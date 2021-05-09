Lisa Tate, Iredell Memorial Hospital

Challenges change daily, probably meeting everyone’s needs at once.

How did the pandemic change you or the way you do your job?

It opened my eyes to area within health care and in my life that I would of never seen or been exposed to — it forced me to change in ways I may not of changed, all for the good.

Is there any one patient or incident that stands out during your career?

A couple that were celebrating their anniversary — they were way up in years — I was given permission by the nursing supervisor to have a special meal (similar to the meals at the birthplace) for them that evening. The husband unexpectedly died the next day. I have seen the wife since, and she still cherishes that memory.

What would you like readers to know about the profession of nursing?

You must be called, have a lot of patience and its very rewarding. I have been employed at Iredell Health System for 23 years. I currently work full time in cardiopulmonary rehab, and continue to help out on 2 North, when I can. I have been blessed to work in the Community Outreach Vaccine Clinics serving the vulnerable populations within Iredell County. This has been a huge blessing, and I cherish the calling that God has put on my life by reaching these people.