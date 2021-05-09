Kristi Keller, Iredell Memorial Hospital

What is the most challenging part of your job?

Middle of the night call! But mainly the lack of awareness about kidney disease, even from other health care professionals. Kidney disease can affect anyone, but it hits people of color particularly hard. We have to fight so hard to get dialysis patients the attention and care they need because so many of them reflect a marginalized population.

How did the pandemic change you or the way you do your job?

It changed so much. A lot of people don’t realize that as many as 40% of critically ill COVID-19 patients go into renal failure and require dialysis. All COVID-19 patients have to be dialyzed one-on-one at the bedside. This puts us in the room with the patient for 5-6 hours straight, and it gets so hot with all the protective gear we have to wear. The hours were very long for my team for a while, but luckily it is (hopefully) slowing down.

Is there any one patient or incident that stands out during your career?

That is like asking me to pick a favorite child! I have taken care of thousands of dialysis patients over the years, and I love each one of them. It is an honor to take care of someone who needs help, and get attached to all of them.