Kristi Keller, Iredell Memorial Hospital

Name: Kristi Keller RN, BSN, CDN
Age: 37
Home community: Statesville
Educational background: Graduated with Associate Degree in Nursing in 2005 from Mitchell Community College. Graduated with Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Gardner-Webb University in 2020. Currently pursuing Masters of Science in Nursing Administration at Gardner-Webb University.
Family information: I have an amazing fiancé, and we have two beautiful children. We also have an enormous dog and five turtles.
When did you know you wanted to be a nurse?
All my life. As a little girl I spent most of my time ‘fixing’ my stuffed animals. I have never wanted to be anything else.
What is the most rewarding part of your job?
Where do I start?? I get to literally save lives every day. Nursing is truly doing the Lord’s work. I also love getting to know my patients and their families, and being able to help them adjust to their kidney disease is so rewarding. I am also incredibly blessed to work with amazing dialysis nurses and certified clinical hemodialysis technicians which makes my job even more enjoyable.
What is the most challenging part of your job?
Middle of the night call! But mainly the lack of awareness about kidney disease, even from other health care professionals. Kidney disease can affect anyone, but it hits people of color particularly hard. We have to fight so hard to get dialysis patients the attention and care they need because so many of them reflect a marginalized population.
How did the pandemic change you or the way you do your job?
It changed so much. A lot of people don’t realize that as many as 40% of critically ill COVID-19 patients go into renal failure and require dialysis. All COVID-19 patients have to be dialyzed one-on-one at the bedside. This puts us in the room with the patient for 5-6 hours straight, and it gets so hot with all the protective gear we have to wear. The hours were very long for my team for a while, but luckily it is (hopefully) slowing down.
Is there any one patient or incident that stands out during your career?
That is like asking me to pick a favorite child! I have taken care of thousands of dialysis patients over the years, and I love each one of them. It is an honor to take care of someone who needs help, and get attached to all of them.
What would you like readers to know about the profession of nursing?
It is exhausting. Physically, mentally, and emotionally draining. But also the most wonderful, fulfilling, and important job a person could have. All nurses do what we do because we love people and we love helping others. We laugh with patients and families and we cry with them too. I am so proud to do what I do and proud to be a part of such a selfless profession.