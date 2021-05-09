Kathy Lail, Iredell Memorial Hospital

Name: Kathy Lail
Age: over 50
Home community: Bethlehem
Educational background: ADN from Catawba Valley Community College, BSN from UNC-Greensboro; MS Leadership – Mountain State University; CCRN accredited.
Family information: Married with three daughters and five grandchildren
When did you know you wanted to be a nurse?
When I was 15, I became a volunteer in a hospital in Albany, Georgia, where my father was stationed in the Marine Corps.
What is the most rewarding part of your job?
Being part of the exceptional team at Iredell.
What is the most challenging part of your job?
Working the long hours and many days during the pandemic. I did not see my family for three months except for my husband. I was afraid that I would expose them working so closely with the patients. My 88-year-old father only lives one mile from me and I did not see him either. It made me realize how isolated the families of the patients must feel and made me determined to be their eyes and ears and allow them to see their loved ones through Facetime, Zoom, etc.
How did the pandemic change you or the way you do your job?
When the pandemic started we thought we were ready, but we quickly found out we were physically ready with supplies but we were not mentally or emotionally ready for what it brought. I became more of the patient, family and staff advocate. I prayed more with the patient and their families. As a nurse you always need to listen to your patient and be there for the families when the difficult decisions are being made. I became more aware of the emotional cost this is to the families as well as to the staff. When they faced these situations with their patients and families, I had to make sure that the families were kept informed since we did not allow visitors into the hospital during that time. Our unit went from 1-2 deaths in several months to 2-3 a week. Being part of the team, I did anything that was needed. I tried to lead by example. If I was afraid to go into a COVID room, then the staff would be as well. Therefore, I helped in all the rooms COVID.
Is there any one patient or incident that stands out during your career?
A man who stayed in our unit for over 60 days and was from West Virginia. We were finally able to get him transferred closer to his family. He was so happy when he was transferred and we are still in contact with him. He blessed our lives in many ways.