Kathy Lail, Iredell Memorial Hospital

When the pandemic started we thought we were ready, but we quickly found out we were physically ready with supplies but we were not mentally or emotionally ready for what it brought. I became more of the patient, family and staff advocate. I prayed more with the patient and their families. As a nurse you always need to listen to your patient and be there for the families when the difficult decisions are being made. I became more aware of the emotional cost this is to the families as well as to the staff. When they faced these situations with their patients and families, I had to make sure that the families were kept informed since we did not allow visitors into the hospital during that time. Our unit went from 1-2 deaths in several months to 2-3 a week. Being part of the team, I did anything that was needed. I tried to lead by example. If I was afraid to go into a COVID room, then the staff would be as well. Therefore, I helped in all the rooms COVID.