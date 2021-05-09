Barbara J. Letendre, Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County

Name: Barbara J. Letendre
Age: 59
Home community: Statesville
Educational background: 1980 Graduate of South Iredell High School, 1999 Graduate of Mitchell Community Associate Nursing Degree program, Certified Hospice and Palliative Care certification since 2006.
Family information: Two grown daughters and five grandchildren
When did you know you wanted to be a nurse?
I decided to become a nurse at 35 years of age. It was hard entering the college world at that age but found so many others people doing the same at MCC.
What is the most rewarding part of your job?
The most rewarding part of my job is being able to assist people in my community in their final days, weeks or months. It is a very special time, and I am honored to serve patients and their families.
What is the most challenging part of your job?
The biggest challenge in Hospice is not getting patients soon enough that you feel like you make a difference but ultimately realizing in some small way you did.
How did the pandemic change you or the way you do your job?
The pandemic changed my practice as an on call nurse mostly with personal protective wear. As an on call nurse we still visited patients in homes, hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities. It was difficult, being able to communicate with patients and families and not being able to see smiles or them to see our faces is hard. Also having to distance and not being able to hold hands and hug was particularly. It is difficult for people to hear you clearly as well with a mask.
Is there any one patient or incident that stands out during your career?
There are so many that I recall but I do remember my first interactions with Hospice. I traveled two days in nursing school with well-seasoned hospice nurses of HPCIC and still remember the nurses, homes, families and patients. I knew then that this is what I wanted to do with my career.
What would you like readers to know about the profession of nursing?
It is a calling to be a nurse as any other medical profession. I personally am so honored and feel so lucky to be able to serve others at this very difficult time. At the end of the day I learn so much from patients and how they approach their last days.