Barbara J. Letendre, Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County

What is the most challenging part of your job?

The biggest challenge in Hospice is not getting patients soon enough that you feel like you make a difference but ultimately realizing in some small way you did.

How did the pandemic change you or the way you do your job?

The pandemic changed my practice as an on call nurse mostly with personal protective wear. As an on call nurse we still visited patients in homes, hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities. It was difficult, being able to communicate with patients and families and not being able to see smiles or them to see our faces is hard. Also having to distance and not being able to hold hands and hug was particularly. It is difficult for people to hear you clearly as well with a mask.

Is there any one patient or incident that stands out during your career?