Ann Myers, Iredell Memorial Hospital

Name: Ann Myers

Age: 65

Home community: Cool Spring

Family information: Married for 50 years.

When did you know you wanted to be nurse?

Nursing has been my calling and passion since the age of 16.

What is the most rewarding part of your job?

The rewards of my chosen profession are many as I see people on their worst days as they go through serious health issues and their best ones as they recover and are able to go home. I hope I have made an impact and difference for the better in their lives.

What is the most challenging part of your job?

Every day is a challenge as I embrace the different and changing needs of our patients and treat them with the compassion and empathy that they deserve.

How did the pandemic change you or the way you do your job?