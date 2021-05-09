Ann Myers, Iredell Memorial Hospital

Name: Ann Myers
Age: 65
Home community: Cool Spring
Family information: Married for 50 years.
When did you know you wanted to be nurse?
Nursing has been my calling and passion since the age of 16.
What is the most rewarding part of your job?
The rewards of my chosen profession are many as I see people on their worst days as they go through serious health issues and their best ones as they recover and are able to go home. I hope I have made an impact and difference for the better in their lives.
What is the most challenging part of your job?
Every day is a challenge as I embrace the different and changing needs of our patients and treat them with the compassion and empathy that they deserve.
How did the pandemic change you or the way you do your job?
The pandemic has impacted our profession as we struggle to deal with the isolation and needs of a new and fearful virus that we at first knew so little about. We struggled as the death rate climbed and our patients were so sick and we were doing our best to adapt to their changing needs.
What would you like readers to know about the profession of nursing?
I would like to say that nursing is full of changes and challenges, but it is also the most emotionally rewarding profession. You connect with your patients like no other profession as they cry on your shoulder or hold their hands and offer support and comfort when the end is near, the joy of them recovering from a serious illness and watching them go home.