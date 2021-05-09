Andrea Winters, Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County

Name: Andrea Winters
Age: 50 and fabulous
Home community: Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
Educational background: Cosmetology and Registered RN
Family information: Married to my soulmate with one amazing daughter.
What is the most rewarding part of your job?
Every second of my job brings me joy… end of life care is a sacred time that I’m always honored to be a part of, as this transition is peaceful and dignified.
What is the most challenging part of your job?
The most challenging part of my job are the families that have to learn how to come with the loss of their loved ones.
How did the pandemic change you or the way you do your job?
The pandemic has altered the way that we are not just living our lives but now the art of nursing is even more challenging, having to tell loved ones that only one family member can visit has been trying to say the least, but the most devastating part of each day has been the loss of human contact that we are allowed to give and receive.
Is there any one patient or incident that stands out during your career?
I had an ALS patient at the beginning of my hospice career that not only challenged me more than I thought I could ever handle but also confirmed that I was where I needed to be at this stage of my life.
What would you like readers to know about the profession of nursing?
Nursing is a calling, if you are able to help, hold, treat, love then let go, then you should consider nursing.