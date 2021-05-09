Andrea Winters, Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County

Name: Andrea Winters

Age: 50 and fabulous

Home community: Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

Educational background: Cosmetology and Registered RN

Family information: Married to my soulmate with one amazing daughter.

What is the most rewarding part of your job?

Every second of my job brings me joy… end of life care is a sacred time that I’m always honored to be a part of, as this transition is peaceful and dignified.

What is the most challenging part of your job?

The most challenging part of my job are the families that have to learn how to come with the loss of their loved ones.

How did the pandemic change you or the way you do your job?