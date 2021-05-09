Amber Bowman, Iredell Memorial Hospital

Name: Amber Nicole Bowman
Age: 30 years old
Home community: Conover
Educational background: Actively pursuing a Master’s in Nurse Education through Gardner-Webb University (Present); Associate Degree of Nursing from Mitchell Community College 2018; Bachelor of Arts in Human and Community Service from Lenoir Rhyne University 2013.
Family information: I am happily married to my husband, Brandon Neil Bowman, and the proud mother of my 21-month-old daughter, Paisley Jayne Bowman.
When did you know you wanted to be nurse?
Growing up in a family of seven and being the oldest of five children, I played a huge role in caring for others. Early in life, I decided to let passion for caring for others create my path in life, being a caretaker gave me a sense of purpose. I have been a nursing assistant, social worker, a floor nurse, and now a nurse care coordinator. All of these career choices have revolved around helping patients whether it was assisting a patient with their personal care, helping someone with social issues, providing medical care, or arranging post-acute care services, I have helped so many patients in so many ways. I can’t say there is one specific person or situation in my life that was an influence, but I do know that I love what I do and the impact I make caring for others and feel that the Lord is using me to care for those in need.
What is the most rewarding part of your job?
The most rewarding part of my job is seeing a patient be discharged from the hospital in better health than they were when they first came in. Through hands on care, education, medication and continuity of care, we can help those who are sick, hurt, or in need get back on track to better health. Working alongside nurses, doctors and other disciplinarians in the hospital, we hope to heal, encourage, and promote a happier healthier patient.
What is the most challenging part of your job?
Coordinating care for patients when they are ready to discharge from the hospital can be a challenge depending on the patient and their circumstance. My challenges change every day. There are so many aspects that I have to look at when working on a patient’s care plan. Do they have a support system, finances, a supportive PCP, a safe living environment, the resources they need to afford their medical care, medication, etc.? A lot of assessing, planning and collaboration is involved.
How did the pandemic change you or the way you do your job?
When COVID 19 hit Iredell Memorial Hospital in March of 2020, my whole world turned upside down! I went from being the nurse care coordinator for surgical and orthopedic patients to being the Care coordinator for COVID patients!
The fifth floor at IMH was transformed into a step down unit for patients being treated for COVID. I worked closely with respiratory care, the nurses on the unit, intensivist, pulmonary, team, and hospitalist to care for these very sick patients.
The overall hospital stay for patients increased, acuity of the COVID patients changed daily, and care needs to return home were high. Most patients went home on oxygen, ranging from 1 liter of oxygen to 10 liters of oxygen, anything higher was unable to be accommodated in the home. Patients were encouraged and arranged with home health care services. Nurses were sent into the home to provide education, teaching, and monitoring of these acute patients.
Iredell Memorial Hospital created a program to prevent readmission and monitor COVID patients at home. Patients were arranged with in-home remote patient monitoring as they recovered from COVID. This program allowed the respiratory therapy team to continuously monitor patients on oxygen at home via a tablet, blue tooth pulse oximeter, and follow up calls daily. This technology and follow up brought comfort, assistance, and monitoring for patients who were high risk for complications and readmission.
A year has passed and we are still caring for COVID patients, but numbers are decreasing daily and we are noticing a light at the end of this pandemic. Those in health care must adapt to the needs of patient populations and that is simply what had to be done to care for those affected by COVID.
Is there any one patient or incident that stands out during your career?
COVID-19 stands out to me in my career. COVID 19 is the first pandemic I have been subject to and it will be a time in my career I feel I will never forget. I like many others was affected by COVID. My father in-law was hospitalized for over 10 days for COVID treatment. When a virus like this occurs you cannot prepare for what is to come, you have to take the challenges one day at a time. Over the course of the pandemic, I have cared for patients, an entire family, and groups in the community. There were many times we had spouses hospitalized together. We have seen death, heartache, and fear. However, we have also seen praise and celebration when a patient discharges home after being treated for COVID. A code sunshine at IMH means another patient has “beat COVID.” This pandemic has caused a lot of heartache, but it has strengthened our hospital as a whole.
What would you like readers to know about the profession of nursing?
Nursing as a career is rewarding. I find purpose in caring for others and love what I do every day. Each day is different, each day has its own challenges but I would not change my career choice. Health care and nursing skills in general will always be needed; nursing is one of the most trusted professions and most rewarding. If you are considering nursing, remember you can go anywhere with this profession, there are various patient populations you can care for and you will make an impact in someone’s life.