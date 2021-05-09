Amber Bowman, Iredell Memorial Hospital

COVID-19 stands out to me in my career. COVID 19 is the first pandemic I have been subject to and it will be a time in my career I feel I will never forget. I like many others was affected by COVID. My father in-law was hospitalized for over 10 days for COVID treatment. When a virus like this occurs you cannot prepare for what is to come, you have to take the challenges one day at a time. Over the course of the pandemic, I have cared for patients, an entire family, and groups in the community. There were many times we had spouses hospitalized together. We have seen death, heartache, and fear. However, we have also seen praise and celebration when a patient discharges home after being treated for COVID. A code sunshine at IMH means another patient has “beat COVID.” This pandemic has caused a lot of heartache, but it has strengthened our hospital as a whole.