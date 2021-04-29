'Excited to be United' tent revival scheduled this weekend

Rev. Stephen Perry said there’s plenty of reasons going on in the world right now for a revival, which is why he and the Cool Springs Ruritan Club are prepared for a tent revival this weekend in Statesville.

The revival meetings, which they’re calling “Excited to be United,” will take place at Neader Field at 634 Elmwood Road starting Friday at 7 p.m. with Perry and James Hunter scheduled to preach that night.

“It’s time to get together in one accord in the name of Jesus. It’s time to get the truth of the Gospel out. It’s time we put racism behind us and find common ground in Jesus Christ,” Perry said. “I’m just an old truck driver preacher with a heart for Jesus and a love for all people. It’s time for a renewing of our hearts, love for one another, and a hunger for the word of God.”

Saturday pastors Jeff Seitz and Dr. Zachary Sizemore will preach during Saturday’s meeting at 7 p.m. while Sunday’s service will start at 5 p.m. with a gospel sing and time for open testimony scheduled.

